The body of a missing man was found in Walland on Friday evening, the Blount County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.
Spence Andrew Webb, 46, was found dead by a Blount Special Operations Response Team member in a heavily wooded area off Fence Rail Gap Road, BCSO said in a Facebook post. Webb was identified through his dental records. No cause of death was listed.
A full version of this story will be included in the Wednesday edition of The Daily Times.
