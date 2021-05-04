Spence Andrew Webb (web version for breaking story)

Spence Andrew Webb was found dead Friday evening.

 Courtesy of Blount County Sheriff's Office

The body of a missing man was found in Walland on Friday evening, the Blount County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

Spence Andrew Webb, 46, was found dead by a Blount Special Operations Response Team member in a heavily wooded area off Fence Rail Gap Road, BCSO said in a Facebook post. Webb was identified through his dental records. No cause of death was listed.

A full version of this story will be included in the Wednesday edition of The Daily Times.

