The Montvale Elementary girls basketball teams knocked off Walland, 21-8, on Tuesday while the boys earned a 38-5 win.
Kinsli Talbot was the leading scorer for the Montvale girls with 15 points. Easton Bennett tallied a game-high 11 points for the boys while Koton Knouff scored 10. Levi Sexton scored five points for Walland.
