Election signs are beginning to pop up like crocuses, and they might start to look like kudzu soon.
More than 80 candidates qualified by filing petitions with the Blount County Election Commission by last week's deadline to run in the May 3 Blount County primary and Rockford city election.
The election includes the 21 Blount County Commission seats and four Blount County Board of Education seats added to the partisan primary.
Elections Administrator Susan Knopf said this is the largest candidate pool since she took office in 2015, but in 2014 there were 89 candidates.
"We're very excited," she said. "This election has something for everyone."
Unopposed
Several candidates face no opposition in the primary from Republicans, and no Democrats have filed for those positions.
Incumbent Sheriff Lee James Berrong, Highway Superintendent Jeff Headrick and Circuit Court Clerk Tom Hatcher have no opposition, as well as incumbent Blount Commissioners Jared Anderson, District 5, Seat A, and Linda Jenkins Webb, District 10, Seat A.
Also unopposed are incumbent Blount County Circuit Court Judges Tammy Harrington and David Duggan; Blount County General Sessions Judges Mike Gallegos, Kenlyn Foster, William R. Brewer Jr. and Robert L. Headrick; as well as Public Defender Mack Garner for District 5.
Rockford has two seats open on the city commission and two candidates, Matt Hester and Kenneth M. Arwood.
Blount County Commissioner James Hammontree has filed to run against incumbent Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell.
Forty-six candidates are running for Blount County Commission, including 16 incumbents.
10 for school board
Two incumbent Blount County Board of Education members face Republican challengers in the primary, and Democrats have filed to run for three of the four seats up for election this year. Scott Helton is not running for re-election in District 5, which has one Republican and one Democrat vying for the seat.
While some voters have said they don't like the school board elections now being partisan, Knopf notes, "The Election Commission did not make that decision."
State law made it an option, the Blount County Republican Party’s Executive Committee voted unanimously to do it and the Blount County Democratic Party said it would go along with what the GOP decided.
