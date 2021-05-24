Local governments’ budgets will pass final readings throughout June and as the 2021-22 fiscal year begins, Blount is set to score nearly $1.5 million in state allocations for COVID-19 recovery.
Tennessee Department of Finance & Administration (TDFA) documents show population-based allocations for local governments will constitute tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands in upcoming budgets.
The state used 2019 U.S. Census Bureau information to calculate grant amounts: Those numbers show Blount’s population currently at 133,088, a number many leaders believe will increase when the 2020 census is published later this year.
Called “Local Government Recovery and Rebuilding Direct Appropriation Grants,” the state money is separate from American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funding, which the U.S. Congress passed in early March.
ARPA is set to benefit Blount’s governments by more than $38 million total.
Though the state-level COVID-19 relief money is significantly less — $1,453,177 total, according to estimates which were updated last on April 30 — it has spending flexibility built in.
One of those is the application process.
According to TDFA, “counties and municipalities are not required to file a plan for the use of the grant funds.”
In fact, they’ll receive a “direct appropriation letter,” similar to the way COVID funding was sent last year.
The funds can’t be used for recurring expenses, according to TDFA.
Originally, cities and counties were set to receive about $200 million in fiscal 2022 recovery grants, an amount slashed in half before the state budget passed at the end of April.
Though originally the budget limited grant spending to a variety of categories — public safety, street projects, capital maintenance, utility system and IT system upgrades and school construction projects — TDFA doesn’t currently list any spending limitations along with the appropriations.
Many local finance departments aren’t budgeting any COVID-related grant money yet, waiting for more instructions and a direct timeline from the state.
Before the state budget passed, the Tennessee Municipal League said the money would come available by Aug. 1.
Without a variety of specifics in place, some city leaders already have discussed using federal money for utility projects and debt payments.
Others are holding off on spending decisions and discussions until the money is released.
The new fiscal year starts July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.