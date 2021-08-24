Dan Greaser knows the value of Maryville College alumni as ambassadors for the private liberal arts college and, with his wife, is ensuring they have a warm welcome on campus.
The new Greaser Alumni Center on East Lamar Alexander Parkway now houses the college’s Advancement, Alumni Affairs and Church Relations offices. The former bank building was renovated with what Maryville College President Bryan Coker called the family’s “generous and transformative gift” of $1 million during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Their donation also will support a Greaser Gallery in the college’s new welcome center, to be housed with Admissions in the current Willard House.
Local to global
Both Greasers grew up in Townsend, passing the college on their way to Maryville on the same road where the Greaser Alumni Center now stands.
Dan had moved to Maryland and was planning to attend college in Virginia, until his uncle, Ralph Greaser, a 1952 graduate, convinced him to look at Maryville.
While Dan was most interested in the classes that would help him land a good job, he later discovered the value of a liberal arts education in a career that took him across the globe after his own graduation in 1960.
He began his career as an analytical chemist for Union Carbide at the Y-12 plant in Oak Ridge, but his career took him across the United States and then to Geneva, Switzerland, where he became director of operations for the company’s Europe markets. Later he became area production director for the Asia Pacific region, moving to Singapore to oversee 11 plants in nine countries, eventually responsible for sales and marketing in 100 countries before returning to Europe as production director for that region. He was general manager of operations for Eveready Battery Co.’s Global Lighting Division when he retired to Farragut in 1998.
“Dan’s Maryville College education literally took him around the world and back — his career is a testament to the power of the liberal arts, which provide you with a diverse and wide-ranging skillset, as well as a global perspective,” Coker said.
Greaser attended college fairs on behalf of Maryville in Hong Kong and Singapore and hosted interns from the college in Europe. While still working overseas he would come back to Tennessee for meetings when he served on the college’s board of directors for 21 years.
In 1997 he and his classmates launched Kin Takahashi Week, encouraging alumni to give back in a tradition that now has expanded beyond the campus to communities across the world. The Greaser family continues to participate every year.
The family also supported the Clayton Center for the Arts, and he helped bring the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival to the campus in 2010.
The Greasers’ connection to Maryville College has continued through the generations. Dan and wife Shirley have three children: Dawn; Leigh, who worked at the college from 2001-2004; and Eric, a member of the college’s Class of 1984. Their granddaughter Stephanie Zilles Smith graduated from MC in 2007 and grandson Sean Sterling in 2020.
Homecoming tours
The Greaser Alumni Center is in a 4,600-square-foot building at 826 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, which Bank East built on campus property in 2006 under a lease agreement with the college. U.S. Bank acquired Bank East and closed the branch in 2019.
A dozen employees of the college’s Advancement and Alumni Affairs offices, which include Church Relations, moved into the building this summer.
Alumni and friends will be able to tour the building on Oct. 23 as part of Homecoming Weekend.
