Ten Alcoa High School graduates are finding the costs of continuing their educations easier because of the legacy of a former educator at their alma mater.
Mr. P’s Foundation, which honors the memory of Dennis “Mr. P” Pershing, awarded $21,000 in scholarships at the AHS Senior Day on May. 6. The scholarships can be used for collegiate, technical or trade postsecondary educations.
This year’s recipients and their scholarship amounts are: Braxton W. Baumann, $1,000; Sergio A. Castillo, $2,000; Kennedy N. Cox $2,000; Brylee C. Cupp $1,000; Christian K. Gornto, $1,000; Thailand M. Love, $1,000; Madison G. Paul, $5,000; Aolani Ramirez Villalon, $2,000; Chrystyn N. Sammy, $5,000; and Columbus J. Whedbee, $1,000.
Pershing taught at Alcoa High School for almost 25 years and assisted with the Helping Every Learner Progress program. His coworkers said he personified the school’s mission of patience, empathy and working with others.
In 2009, the Alcoa Board of Education named the alternate school program the Pershing Academy of Learning to honor the memory of Mr. P, known for greeting everyone with “Hi Pal.”
After his death in 2006, his family established the Mr. P’s Foundation to honor his memory and help graduates continue their educations, said Ed Pershing, Dennis’ brother. Since 2007, the foundation has awarded $354,500 in scholarships to 134 graduates.
The foundation’s selection committee, assisted by the high school’s principal and guidance counselors, consider as criteria for scholarships grade point average, ACT scores, letters of recommendation and extracurricular activities. Overcoming obstacles such as physical disabilities, health problems or limited family support are other key considerations in the process, said Jim Pershing, another of Dennis’ brothers.
Board members and selection committee members in addition to Jim and Ed Pershing are Steve Bledsoe, retired Alcoa Middle School assistant principal; David R. Duggan, Blount County Circuit Court judge; Barry Silver; and Rhonda Clark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.