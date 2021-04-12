Making phone calls in Blount County and some surrounding counties soon will take three more digits when the Federal Communications Commission requires those with the area code 865 to begin 10-digit dialing for all local calls beginning April 24.
Currently, if someone with an 865 telephone number wants to make a local call to someone else with an 865 telephone number, they can simply dial the standard seven-digit number without the area code. Beginning April 24, dialing the full 10-digit phone number will be required.
Blount County and the surrounding areas, including Anderson, Grainger, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon, Roane, Sevier and Union counties, which use the 865 area code, are not the only ones required to switch from seven-digit dialing to 10-digit dialing. A total of 82 area codes are being affected in 35 states, as well as Guam. The only other Tennessee area code affected is 731, which serves the majority of West Tennessee excluding the greater Memphis area.
The FCC decided to make the change to facilitate a larger project — creating a shortcut to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The official change to use the shortcut 988 will not take place until July 2022.
During the transition, Americans who need to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline still will have to dial the full number, 1-800-273-8255, as the three-digit number will not be active until July 16 of next year.
The Veteran Crisis Line uses the same number as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and will continue to share a number, even when the switch is made to the 988 shortcut.
Some phone companies, such as Charter Communications, already have begun notifying their Spectrum Business Voice, mobile and residential customers of the upcoming transition.
“Customer numbers will not change and local calls will remain local regardless of the number of digits dialed,” said Patti Braski Michel, senior director of Regional Communications for Charter Communications.
Michel said equipment, like fax machines, will have to be reprogrammed to work with 10-digit dialing.
Residents of Blount and the surrounding areas that also use 865 will have until Oct. 24 to get fully accustomed to the idea of 10-digit dialing, officials said. Beginning April 24 and lasting until the change is complete in October, local calls still will be completed for callers who forget to dial the area code. After Oct. 24, calls without the area code will not go through and a recording will inform the caller that their call cannot be completed as dialed.
