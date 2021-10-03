Ten local seniors — all from Maryville High School — have been named semifinalists in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
Teddy Astor, Jackson Basler, Henry Chen, Paige Douglas, Will Gardner, Rachel Huffer, Claire Jansen, Andrew Ohsiek, Noah Ohsiek and Jackson Shue are among about 16,000 students nationwide who can compete for scholarships totaling nearly $30 million.
The nonprofit National Merit Scholarship Corp. will announce awards in the spring. About 95% of semifinalists progress to finalist standing, and about half of those will win a National Merit Scholarship.
Astor, son of Aaron Astor and Emily Astor, plans to major in mathematics. Basler, son of Alice Basler and Andy Basler, plans to study chemistry. Chen, son of Xiuhua Dong and Yan Chen, plans to major in biochemistry or molecular biology.
Douglas, daughter of Darcy Douglas and James Douglas, plans to major in music performance. Gardner, son of Terry and Denise Gardner, plans to study nuclear engineering. Huffer, daughter of Mike and Rebecca Huffer, plans to earn a degree in architecture.
Jansen, daughter of Andrew Jansen and Sandy Jansen, plans to major in biology or physics and continue to medical school. The sons of Rick and Jody Ohsiek, Drew plans to double major in biology and Spanish while Noah plans to major in biomedical sciences or biology and continue on to become a surgeon. Shue, son of Stan Shue and Sheila Franklin, plans to major in music and general business administration.
During their junior year, students took the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, and semifinalists are among the highest-scoring students in each state.
