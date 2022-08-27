Maryville College now has 76 full-time faculty members, just three more than last year's fall semester, but 10 are new.
A number of factors contributed to this year's large cohort, according to Vice President and Dean Dan Klingensmith.
Maryville College had two unexpected resignations and one retirement last year, he explained. Other positions had opened before the previous academic year, also through unexpected retirements and resignations, and the college had waited to fill those and other positions that were open longer.
A surge in dual enrollment students and partial retirement created another opening, as well as one faculty member's move into administration, he explained in an email response to The Daily Times.
"Ten new faculty is a large entering cohort, even though they weren’t produced by 10 resignations or retirements," he noted, adding that he's glad to have them on board.
Maryville College is keeping an eye on retention, as higher education is one of the many areas experiencing a disruption in the workforce.
"Employee turnover is the number one topic amongst college and university presidents these days," Maryville College President Bryan Coker told The Daily Times by email.
“The COVID pandemic presented one of the greater challenges in Maryville College’s modern history and had major impacts for all of American higher education," Coker wrote. "The effects will continue to be felt for some time, and that includes employee turnover."
"While MC’s turnover rate has been less than many other institutions, we are working to respond, by modernizing our approach to work and the workplace," he continued. As an example he cited the colleges new student information system, which he called "the software backbone of our college operations."
"Of course, we will continue to evaluate employee compensation and benefits, as well as flexible work options, when feasible," Coker wrote. "Our people are our greatest resource, and we are strongly committed to being a great place to work, anchored in a 200+ year legacy of educating students who desire to make the world a better place.”
The new faculty members this year include one associate professor, four new assistant professors, one lecturer and four visiting lecturers. Four of those had previously had taught on campus.
Associate, assistant professors
Aqualus Gordon has joined Maryville College as an associate professor of counseling psychology, in the Division of Behavioral Sciences.
Gordon holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and English from Wabash College in Crawfordsville, Indiana, as well as a master’s degree in educational psychology and a Ph.D. in counseling psychology from the University of Texas at Austin.
Previously, he was an associate professor of psychology at the University of Central Missouri. His research and scholarly interests include neurodivergence, personality theory, sports and performance psychology, human sexuality and gender, and race, ethnicity and culture.
The college's Division of Languages and Literature has two new assistant professors of Spanish.
Naiara Centeno had been an adjunct instructor at MC since 2016. Her areas of expertise are linguistics, philology, language acquisition and pedagogy.
Centeno has a bachelor’s degree in English philology from the University of Deusto in Spain, a master’s degree in Hispanic linguistics from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and a Ph.D. in linguistics from the University of the Basque Country in Spain.
She previously she taught Spanish language courses at Clayton-Bradley Academy and had been a senior lecturer at the University of Duesto.
Leire Echevarria-Canal previously was a graduate instructor at the University of Florida. She earned a bachelor’s degree in modern languages from the University of Deusto, a master’s degree in Hispanic linguistics from the University of Illinois at Chicago, and a Ph.D. in Hispanic linguistics from the University of Florida. Her research interests include second and heritage language acquisition, bilingualism, sociolinguistics and technology in language teaching.
Stephanie Horvath is a new assistant professor of American Sign Language in the Division of Behavioral Sciences.
Horvath earned a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts studies with an emphasis in special education from California State University in Channel Islands, and a master’s degree in bilingual Deaf education from McDaniel College in Westminster, Maryland. She is currently pursuing a doctor of education in education leadership and policy analysis.
Most recently, she has served as an interpreting education specialist for Sorenson Communication, an online adjunct instructor in ASL for Niswonger Foundation Online, and a clinical assistant professor in ASL at East Tennessee State University.
Previously an adjunct instructor at MC, Rachel Ponder is now an assistant professor of criminal justice in the Division of Social Sciences.
She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of South Florida in Tampa, a master’s degree in criminal justice from Boston University, and a Ph.D. in sociology with an emphasis in criminology, political economy and globalization from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville
Ponder was served as a graduate teaching associate at UT and worked for the Knox County Sheriff’s Office as a corrections/patrol officer.
Her research and teaching interests include criminal justice, transitional justice, oppression, violence and harm, public health, law and policy, political/state violence and genocide.
Lecturers
Samantha Astor, previously an adjunct education professor, is now a lecturer in the Division of Education.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in English, communications and photography from Albright College in Reading, Pennsylvania., as well as an M.Ed. in early childhood education and a Ph.D. in elementary education from the University of Georgia.
Astor taught taught prekindergarten through third grade in Athens, Georgia. before coming to MC, where she has supervised student teachers and taught courses on contemporary issues in education and instructional strategies for diverse learners.
Michael Barron Hall, previously an adjunct instructor at MC, is now a visiting lecturer in the Division of Fine Arts. He is a practicing artist in Knoxville and has exhibited his work in shows throughout the country.
Hall earned a bachelor of fine arts degree in 3-D studies from the University of South Florida in Tampa and a master's with a ceramics concentration from UT.
Hall has taught ceramics and sculpture since 2016 at Maryville, and he previously taught courses in art appreciation, art history, sculpture and ceramics at Walters State Community College.
Another former MC adjunct instructor, Shannon Heath is now a visiting lecturer in English in the Division of Languages and Literature.
Heath holds a bachelor’s degree in English with an emphasis in writing, literature and journalism from Concord University in Athens, West Virginia; a master’s degree in English from Virginia Polytechnic Institute in Blacksburg, Virginia.; and a Ph.D. in English literature from UT. She also was previously a lecturer at UT.
MaryLeith Turner also is a visiting lecturer in English. Turner holds a bachelor’s degree in business management and a master’s degree in English with a specialty in pedagogy and first-year writing from the University of West Georgia in Carrollton.
Previously she was a graduate assistant in the English program at the University of West Georgia.
In the Division of Fine Arts, Andrew Vaught has joined the faculty as a visiting lecturer in theater. He is a playwright, actor, director and producer.
Vaught earned bachelor’s degrees in drama and history from Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio, and a Master of Fine Arts degree in creative writing from the University of New Orleans. He was previously a visiting fellow at Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas and served as adjunct instructor, at Dillard University in New Orleans.
