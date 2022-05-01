Students struggling in middle and high school may feel alone, but last week 10 celebrated the difference they can make with their choices — and a supportive team of educators and family members — as they received Turnaround Achievement Awards.
Being raised by a single parent, bullied by classmates, in trouble for behavior and behind academically could have described one of the students, but it was the keynote speaker, Blount County Schools Director Rob Britt.
“There’s no easy road to a rewarding, fulfilling and successful life,” Britt told the honorees from the three local public school districts during the ceremony at the Capitol Theatre in Maryville on Friday morning, April 29. “But students, you’ve already taken the first step to get there.”
“Being a Turnaround Award winner places you in a class of people that are set up to be successful in life despite the odds that may be against them,” he said. “Make this your defining moment.”
Britt was just 8 years old in 1968 when his parents divorced. “I was an only child, and I had a lot of loneliness in my life,” he said. “I was raised by a single mother and a grandmother.”
“I had a poor diet, so I was overweight, and that made me a target for bullying,” Britt said, noting some of the award members might also have been bullied.
On the school bus an older “mean girl” picked on him, Britt said. “She shot booger balls on me each day I got on the bus.”
Britt said he got into fights on the playground and in the cafeteria, and he struggled to learn how to read.
In high school he was hopeless and didn’t know what he was going to do. One teacher said he would never make it in college. “Do not listen to negativity,” Britt told the students. “You must find your dreams, your passion and your purpose and then pursue it with all your effort, your energy and your commitment.”
Britt’s high school choir director inspired him to become one too. Although he earned a full scholarship to college, his grades and test scores were too low to qualify for admission, and he was devastated. “Don’t give up on your dream,” he told the students. He continued applying and auditioning.
Finally, Shenandoah University Conservatory of Music accepted him on academic probation. “The director of Blount County Schools began his college career on academic probation,” Britt said to laughter.
He applied himself and made the dean’s list in his first semester. “My dream was bigger than any setback or obstacle,” Britt said. “That’s the lesson today.”
Britt became choir director at William Blount High School, married and had two children; his dreams were coming true. Then at the age of 36 he was diagnosed with colon cancer. “I wondered if my life was over; I wondered if my career was over; I wondered if my dreams had been shattered,” he said, but the cancer was caught early and the diagnosis was good.
“We all face adversity; we all fail along life’s pathways; we all suffer misfortune and bad breaks,” Britt told them. “What is most important is that we keep moving forward.”
He encouraged the students to choose a positive attitude. “It’s the one thing that you get to choose,” Britt said, telling the students to never lose hope and keep moving forward.
Turnaround Achievement Award winners have dealt with a range of issues including, anxiety, anger and academic struggles. Now teachers describe them as hardworking, dedicated, respectful and astounding.
Makayln Charles had struggled to get to Heritage High School but made up about two years worth of academic credits. “This girl busted her hind end,” Assistant Principal Holly Whitehead said.
When Walker Oldham began his freshman year at Alcoa High School educators considered a residential placement for the student with autism. Now he has earned industry work credentials and is heading to Pellissippi State Community College to study electromechanical engineering.
As Union Grove Middle School teacher Valerie Antras said in presenting the award to David Godfrey, “There’s so much power in the word ‘yet.’”
The University of Tennessee “Voice of the Vols,” Bob Kessling emceed the event and encouraged the students to continue to be part of a good team.
The annual event is sponsored by Costner & Greene Attorneys at Law.
