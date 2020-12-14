Week 12, and the final week, of The Daily Times' football contest had no jackpot winner, but two entrants shared some prize money for only missing one game — you guessed it, LSU's upset over Florida.
John Akins of Alcoa won the second-place prize of $50 for edging out Nancy Rich of Lenoir City by virtue of the tiebreaker: the total points in the Tennessee-Vanderbilt game.
Akins predicted 42 and Rich 31; the final was Tennessee over Vandy 42-17.
Rich gets third place and $25.
Of the 203 total entrants, 202 missed the LSU upset over Florida, and three games were not counted because they were COVID-19 cancellations.
We'll be back next fall with a $100 jackpot that goes up by $100 each week there is not a perfect entry.
