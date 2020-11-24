Imagine enough food to feed 100 families, three meals a day for five to eight days. About 5 tons of food.
The Blount County Community Action Agency sent that food last week to the Lanier and Rockford communities through a partnership with Blount County Schools.
Part of an $81,250 Tennessee Community CARES Program grant enabled BCCAA to provide food for rural and remote areas, and BCS Family Resource Center Coordinator Kelly Roberts identified 50 families through each of the schools.
On Thursday morning, Nov. 19, school district employees and school board member Debbie Sudhoff, who also serves on the BCCAA board, showed up for several hours to pack the food for delivery the next day.
Stuffed
Tammye Pirie, executive director of the community action agency, estimated each box weighed about 100 pounds, and families also received grocery store vouchers to pick up perishable items, perhaps even Thanksgiving turkeys.
Breakfast items included pancake and muffin mixes, fruit, cereal bars and dried milk. For lunches there was mac and cheese, pork and beans, vegetable soup and beef lasagna, “significant, hearty meals,” Pirie said, along with peanut butter and crackers. The boxes even included menus for preparing chicken pot pie, tuna casserole and spaghetti with food in the boxes, as well as miscellaneous items for Thanksgiving dinners.
Plus they tucked in a four-page listing of food pantries and meal programs in the community in case families need further help, along with dates and times they are open. Included on that list is another food distribution BCCAA is doing Dec. 10.
New need
“We still are finding significant need for food,” Pirie said, from families with financial hardship to seniors who are afraid to go to grocery stores because of the pandemic.
“There’s a whole new population that’s coming to us in desperate situations that have never had to use resources before,” she said. “A lot of people aren’t used to even knowing where to turn.”
If BCCAA can’t provide support, it knows agencies that can. “We don’t want anybody to feel like there’s no place for them to turn during the pandemic,” Pirie said. “Blount County does have some incredibly collaborative nonprofits who are here to serve and try to make somebody’s life a little less stressful during an extremely stressful time.”
Before COVID-19 hit, Smoky Mountain Meals on Wheels was providing more than 700 meals a day. “Now we’ve almost doubled that,” Pirie said, while providing contactless delivery.
The agency is working with several other groups to deliver food.
With Chilhowee Primitive Baptist Church it arranged to distribute food in Happy Valley and the Top of the World communities, and with Rocky Branch Community Center to distribute food in Walland.
This week the agency is working with Cherokee Health System to distribute food in Louisville, Greenback and Friendsville.
While CARES funding is designed to meet immediate needs, one thing the agency is short on is volunteers.
While BCCAA typically has a core group of about 250 volunteers, many are at high risk for the coronavirus, so that number had dropped to about 50.
The agency has only nine full-time employees and about a dozen part-time workers. “We depend on the community to give back and serve and volunteer,” Pirie said.
No clients are coming into the building these days, and the workers and volunteers follow safety protocols including temperature checks, masks and hand sanitizing.
“I can always use a volunteer base that can be responsive,” Pirie said, available for short-term projects such as the preparation that will be needed for the Dec. 10 distribution.
