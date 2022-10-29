When it was built in 1922, the First National Bank building in downtown Maryville, made of concrete and steel, was heralded as “one of the best in East Tennessee” in an article in The Daily Times.
“Modern in every way” read the headline 100 years ago.
Upon the building’s completion, the women of Chilhowee Club were invited to hold a meeting on the roof.
“The bank officials did everything in their power to make this first gathering of club women on their roof as pleasant as possible,” a newspaper article reported at the time.
It became Blount National Bank in 1934, and over the next several decades was home to numerous tenants, including lawyers and physicians.
The building is now in the hands of owners Doug and Teresa Horn, who renamed the historic seven-story business center Preservation Plaza. All of its office space is rented out with the exception of the top floor, used for banquets and other social gatherings, and the original bank lobby. The Top of the Plaza has its own dining room and kitchen, with the space measuring 6,000 square feet.
Doug is a certified financial planner and founder of Quality Financial Concepts. Teresa also works in the business.
As they became aware that the 100th anniversary was approaching, Teresa said they knew a big celebration was in order. It’s now here, set for 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2. The open house at the Preservation Plaza will be an opportunity for anyone who’s ever been inside to come back; those who haven’t stepped foot inside also are encouraged to walk through the doors and look around at a place that has stood the test of time.
There are clues throughout the building that give its past away, like a 7 foot in diameter safe used by the banks that once called it home. Two other records vaults are still in use by tenants, said Doug, the one who initially saw potential in preserving this part of Maryville’s past.
Doug said he initially was to go into partnership with another man living in Atlanta, but that person grew tired of the red tape and delays in the purchase and told Doug that he could go it alone, which he did with Teresa.
The corporation that owned the building back in early 2006 didn’t even know it, Doug said. The property was part of a larger acquisition that company had made.
“Why should we sell it to you at your offering price?” Doug said company officials asked him.
“You don’t have boots on the ground. You don’t have anybody in Tennessee,” Doug said he told them. After numerous back-and-forths, the company agreed. Doug and Teresa closed on the property on April 6, 2006.
“The next day, we went in and replaced more than 110 lightbulbs,” Doug said.
Preserve and more
They chose the name Preservation Plaza, Doug said, because they recognized what this piece of history means to Blount County. They made a commitment to preserve much of that past story while at the same time bringing the commercial property into the 21st century.
Updates have included the removal of an aluminum skin on the exterior. It was added as part of the “Now Town” renovation project of downtown businesses in the 1970s, Doug said.
From outside, you couldn’t see a single window, he described. “If you were inside, you had to adjust your eyes to even be able to see outside. There were small slits. It looked more like a jail than an office building.”
The Horns removed that aluminum and were able to salvage it to sell. Doug said selling it almost paid for the removal.
The old boiler and chillers were replaced with more modern units, and cosmetic improvements have been made, but this century-old building stands tall on Broadway. It was the tallest until Broadway Towers was constructed, in 1985.
“The building was in good shape,” Doug said regarding its purchase 16 years ago. “The bones and structure are good.”
In early 2021, the Horns discovered the original marble floors underneath carpet they decided to remove. It came from a local quarry.
Many memories
There are still people living in this county who remember when this was Blount National Bank. Doug said he constantly runs into people who banked here or did other business within its walls.
“We run across people all the time who say, ‘I went to a dentist there’ or ‘I had a doctor there’ or ‘I went to some parties in that space.’ It has amazing history.”
Bob Sullivan was a Blount National Bank employee, serving from the early 1960s until the bank merged with First American Bank in 1986. Sullivan was senior vice president. Then First American became AmSouth and then Regions, the former banker said.
“When I went to work at Blount, the Bank of Maryville and Blount National were the only two banks in town.” he said. Banking laws changed around 1989, he said. Before that, Tennesseans could bank only at the branch where the home office was located.
He recalls the big blue “b” on the roof and how the top floor hosted numerous meetings. “There were a lot of lawyers’ offices in there at one time,” Sullivan recalled. He witnessed the changes in the building over the years, spending 25 years at Blount National and 25 more at other banks. Fred Lawson was bank president when Sullivan was there.
The Now Town renovations were done in 1972, the retired banker said. At one time a Woolworth’s and dress shop were next to the bank.
In addition to his banking career, Sullivan served this community as president of the Blount County Chamber of Commerce in 1982. He said the late Dean Stone, longtime editor of this newspaper, got him involved with the Chamber.
Teresa and her property manager, Christian Taylor, have been working for months planning this week’s open house. Teresa said they will be serving 1920s fare — pineapple upside cake, chocolate cakes, favorite candies from the era, hors d’ oeuvres of shrimp cocktail, deviled eggs and a charcuterie board with festive food. Invitations were sent out, including to members of the Downtown Maryville Association, the Chilhowee Club, Blount Partnership and Maryville officials.
Doug and Teresa founded the Downtown Maryville Association and have been “planting seeds ever since,” Doug said. He said many others are now picking up the torch to make revitalization a reality. “We are extremely happy about the changes happening to downtown Maryville” he said.
On display at the open house will be several of the newspaper articles that chronicle the 100-year-old building. No bank documents were found, but some artwork was left behind and remains on the walls, Teresa said.
Blount County names like Lawson, Tipton, Proffitt, Mount, Calloway, Delozier, Griffin and Jackson can be found on the bank’s board of directors and other leadership roles.
“This building’s life has been well documented,” Teresa said. “Families are woven into these bricks and steel and concrete.”
