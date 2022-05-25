Morgan E. Raiford is one of 11 Alcoa High School seniors receiving a scholarship this month from the Mr. P’s Foundation. The scholarship program was established in 2007 to honor the memory of Dennis “Mr. P” Pershing, who worked at the school for nearly 25 years until his death in 2006. Dennis’ brother Ed Pershing (right) presented the scholarship on May 12 at the Alcoa High School Senior Awards Ceremony.
Mariam O. Jaber walks across the stage after receiving a $1,500 scholarship from the Mr. P’s Foundation. Ed Pershing (right) presented the scholarship named for his late brother on May 12 at the Alcoa High School Senior Awards Ceremony.
Matthew T. Parry walks across the stage after receiving a $1,000 scholarship from the Mr. P’s Foundation. Ed Pershing (right) presented the scholarship on May 12 at the Alcoa High School Senior Awards Ceremony.
Morgan E. Raiford is one of 11 Alcoa High School seniors receiving a scholarship this month from the Mr. P’s Foundation. The scholarship program was established in 2007 to honor the memory of Dennis “Mr. P” Pershing, who worked at the school for nearly 25 years until his death in 2006. Dennis’ brother Ed Pershing (right) presented the scholarship on May 12 at the Alcoa High School Senior Awards Ceremony.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Mariam O. Jaber walks across the stage after receiving a $1,500 scholarship from the Mr. P’s Foundation. Ed Pershing (right) presented the scholarship named for his late brother on May 12 at the Alcoa High School Senior Awards Ceremony.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Matthew T. Parry walks across the stage after receiving a $1,000 scholarship from the Mr. P’s Foundation. Ed Pershing (right) presented the scholarship on May 12 at the Alcoa High School Senior Awards Ceremony.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Eduard D. Gomez walks across the stage after receiving a $3,000 scholarship from the Mr. P’s Foundation, presented by Ed Pershing (right) on May 12 at the Alcoa High School Senior Awards Ceremony.
Eleven members of the Alcoa High School Class of 2022 are benefitting from the legacy of a former educator, the late Dennis “Mr. P” Pershing.
The Mr. P’s Foundation, which honors his memory, awarded $16,500 in scholarships at the high school’s Senior Awards Ceremony this month.
Established in 2007, the foundation has awarded more than $370,000 in scholarships to 145 graduates for postsecondary education.
Six of this year’s recipients received $1,000: Lillie R. Bach, McKenna J. Boyd, Kendall G. Ellis, Dereke L. Foster, Matthew T. Parry and Lucas D. Payne.
Three received $2,000, Jonathan M. Clark, Morgan E. Raiford and Savannah G. Roach.
The foundation awarded $1,500 to Mariam O. Jaber and $3,000 Eduard D. Gomez.
Pershing worked at Alcoa High School for almost 25 years, from July 13, 1982, until his death on Dec. 18, 2006. He assisted with the Helping Every Learner Progress (HELP) program, and co-workers said he personified the school’s mission of patience, empathy and working with others.
In 2007 his family established Mr. P’s Foundation to honor his memory and help graduates continue their education, his brother Ed Pershing said.
In 2009, Alcoa City Schools named its alternate program the Pershing Academy of Learning (PAL) to honor the memory of Dennis Pershing, who greeted everyone with “Hi, Pal.”
The foundation’s selection committee, assisted by the high school’s principal and guidance counselors, consider grade point average, ACT scores, letters of recommendation and extracurricular activities as criteria for scholarships.
“Overcoming obstacles such as physical disabilities, health problems or limited family support are other considerations in the process,” said Jim Pershing, another of Dennis’ brothers. “Interviewing each applicant is an important and enjoyable part of the selection process because we learn more about the school, the community, clubs and activities while getting to know the student. Regrettably, interviews were not possible this year due to COVID-19.”
Board members and selection committee members are: Steve Bledsoe, retired Alcoa Middle School assistant principal; David R. Duggan, Blount County Circuit Court judge; Rhonda Clark; Barry Silver; Al Blankenship; Jim Pershing; and Ed Pershing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.