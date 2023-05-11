From left, Steve Bledsoe, a member of the Mr. P’s Foundation board, stands with this year’s scholarship recipients Aaron Davis, Jordyn Kirk, Katherine Doyle, Ella Murr, Ainsley Pfeiffer, Kaitlyn Beavers, Kaylee Rowell, Anayely Perez-Ramirez and Ava Touton, along with foundation board member Ed Pershing. The Mr. P’s Scholarships awarded Thursday, May 11, at Alcoa High School honor the memory of the late Dennis “Mr. P” Pershing, a longtime AHS educator.
The legacy of a former Alcoa High School teacher continues with 11 students receiving scholarships during the Senior Awards Ceremony on Thursday, May 11, from Mr. P’s Foundation.
The foundation awarded a total of $28,000 this year in memory of the late Dennis “Mr. P” Pershing. The scholarships can be used for college, technical or trade schools.
Katherine Doyle received a $5,000 scholarship. Three students received $3,500 each, Ava Touton, Ella Murr and Jillian Taylor.
Wendy Beristain Navarro received $2,500, and $2,000 scholarships went to Anayely Perez-Ramirez, Ainsley Pfeiffer and Jordyn Kirk.
Kaitlyn Beavers and Aaron Davis each received a $1,500 scholarship, and Kaylee Rowell $1,000
Pershing taught at Alcoa High School for almost 25 years before his death in 2006 and assisted with the Helping Every Learner Progress (HELP) program. Mr. P was known for greeting everyone with “Hi, pal,” and in 2009 the Alcoa Board of Education named the district’s alternate school program the Pershing Academy of Learning (PAL) to honor his memory.
His family established Mr. P’s Foundation, which since 2007 has awarded a total of $401,500 in scholarships to 162 graduates.
The foundation’s selection committee, assisted by the high school’s principal and counselors, considers financial need, grade point average, ACT scores, letters of recommendation and extracurricular activities as criteria for scholarships. Overcoming obstacles such as physical disabilities, health problems or limited family support are other key considerations in the process, said Jim Pershing, Dennis’ brother.
Board members and selection committee members are Steve Bledsoe, retired Alcoa Middle School assistant principal; David R. Duggan, Blount County Circuit Court judge; Al Blankenship, Barry Silver, Rhonda Clark, Jim Pershing and Ed Pershing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.