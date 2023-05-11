Mr. P Scholarship winners
From left, Steve Bledsoe, a member of the Mr. P’s Foundation board, stands with this year’s scholarship recipients Aaron Davis, Jordyn Kirk, Katherine Doyle, Ella Murr, Ainsley Pfeiffer, Kaitlyn Beavers, Kaylee Rowell, Anayely Perez-Ramirez and Ava Touton, along with foundation board member Ed Pershing. The Mr. P’s Scholarships awarded Thursday, May 11, at Alcoa High School honor the memory of the late Dennis “Mr. P” Pershing, a longtime AHS educator.

 Tom Sherlin | The Daily Times


