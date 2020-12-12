Finding new ways to offset the loss of funds traditionally earmarked for the Empty Pantry Fund has led to a revamped initiative to encourage online donations via the organization’s website and social media.
EPF’s 12 Days of Christmas Giving begins Monday, Dec. 14, and continues through Christmas Day. According to EPF President Lon Fox, “Each day we will have a promotional message encouraging donors on social media to donate to the Empty Pantry Fund.”
As a special incentive, Lamon Jewelers in Maryville has donated a cushion-cut garnet pendant set in a 14-karat yellow gold bezel on a sterling silver chain to be awarded to one online donor who will be chosen at random at the end of the promotion. The pendant is valued at $246.
Adrienne Lamon, owner of Lamon Jewelers, said, “Hunger creates stress and, in turn, hinders family relationships, jobs and learning. The upcoming holidays will only increase that need, and the Empty Pantry Fund could use our help.”
Nontraditional fundraiser
This is the first time an incentive has been offered for donations, yet another way the Empty Pantry Fund is adapting to a pandemic year.
“What they are doing by providing the necklace is giving an opportunity for somebody who has donated money to the Empty Pantry Fund through an online fundraiser, which is nontraditional for us, to receive the necklace because they have done something good in the community,” Fox said. “We all realize that people don’t donate to win things, but for one person, this is going to be a nice gift, a thank you, a pat on the back. I wish I could give gifts to everybody because I appreciate everyone who gives money to the Empty Pantry Fund each and every year.”
Only those who make a donation online, preferably through the website at www.emptypantryfund.com, are eligible to win the pendant and chain. Contact information must be given to be included in the drawing.
“People who want their donation to be anonymous still have to provide their contact information to be included in the drawing, but they can request that their name is not listed in publications,” Fox said.
A one-time donation of $30 will fund half of a food basket, and a one-time donation of $60 will pay for a full basket. Fox said that ideally, supporters of the Empty Pantry Fund will consider signing up for recurring monthly donations. For example, a $25 recurring donation is enough to pay for five baskets; a $100 recurring donation would make sure 20 needy Blount County families would be served.
Although the Empty Pantry Fund is most visible in November and December, Fox said fundraising occurs all year long. Having a dependable stream of income from recurring donations helps hedge against the unexpected, such as the unavailability of 1-pound canned hams in this year of COVID-19 disruptions.
Traditionally, two canned hams are included in the food baskets, but EPF had to substitute 3-pound refrigerated hams this year at an additional cost of more than $4,200.
Donations
• Russell and Karen Whaley, $100
• Anonymous Donation, $5
• Knights of Columbus No. 3832, $300
• In memory of Justin Mize by Reuben and Sandra Payne, $100
• Jerry and Ruth Page, $100
• In honor of Bob Sherlin given by Sue and Sandy Sherlin, $100
• In memory of Howard and Ruth Stephens, $50
• Inez Hash, $50
• Anonymous, $250
• Jerry and Jean Stephens, $100
• Carl and Donna Barker, $150
• In honor of my deceased husband and family members, $100
• Glenna Semmer, $50
• Amy and Roger Newman, $100
• Jack and Lillian Bray, $75
• Diehl and Jeanne Unger, $500
• Faye Harmon, $100
• In memory of our parents by Gerald and Betty Smith, $100
• Caroline and Colonel William Haynes, $1,000
• Colonel Thomas and Brenda Roberts, $200
• Diane Hatmaker, $100
• Anonymous, $100
• Patrick and Fae Burkhart, $200
• In honor of the Banana Boat Gang, $250
• In memory of Robert “Bobby” Bean and Jennifer Lowe Bean by Betty Bean, $100
• In honor of my precious grandchildren, Katie Bean, Candace and Grayson Bolton, Lily and Holly Gray by Betty Bean, $50
• In memory of Robert “Bobby” Bean and Jennifer Lowe Bean by Alan Bean, Angela Bolton and Becky Gray, $100
• In memory of Uncle Robert “Bobby” Bean by Katie Bean, Candace and Grayson Bolton, and Lily and Holly Gray, $50
• Brian and Rosemary Barker, $1500
• In memory of Galen Johnson Jr., Betty Pierce Johnson and Troy Hasty by Mark and Gaye Hasty, $500
• Jim and Linda Rose, $200
• William Hendrich, $300
• Anonymous, $100
