In 2020, the Empty Pantry Fund launched a new, nontraditional fundraiser called 12 Days of Christmas Giving as a way to encourage online donations via its website and social media, and also as a way to raise public awareness of the Blount County nonprofit organization’s work. As an incentive for online donations, each donor who provided their name and contact information was entered into a drawing for a chance to win a pendant valued at $246 donated by Lamon Jewelers in Maryville. Carolyn Weisenberger was randomly selected as the winner.
The fundraiser was such a success that EPF’s 12 Days of Christmas Giving continues in 2021 beginning Tuesday, Dec. 14, and continuing through Christmas Day. Once again, those who contribute online during these 12 days will have a chance to win a piece of jewelry donated by Lamon Jewelers.
Keenan Sudderth, who represents the Blount County Jaycees on the EPF Board and serves as webmaster and technology director, said, “Each day we will have a promotional message encouraging donors on social media to donate to the Empty Pantry Fund.” On the first day of Christmas giving, for example, the late Paul Bales, who was chairman of EPF for more than 50 years, will be remembered for his contributions. Bales retired as chairman in 2011, at which time a board of directors was named.
Gift for giving
The gift, which will be presented to a donor chosen at random when the promotion ends on Christmas Day, is a more than 3 carat total weight aquamarine and diamond pendant set in 14 karat yellow gold with an 18-inch rope link chain, also in 14 karat yellow gold. Board member Morgan Hodson said, “The pendant is valued at $1,000 as an incentive for one lucky online donor.”
To be eligible, online donors must provide contact information. “If you make an anonymous donation, we are unable to include you in the drawing for the free gift,” Hodson said. “However, you can include your contact information and request that your name not be listed in publications if you wish to remain eligible.”
Visit www.emptypantry fund.com to make a one-time or recurring monthly donation, or donate directly on the Facebook page (@TheEmptyPantryFund). Board members also ask that you use the #12DaysOfEPF on your social media platforms to spread the word.
Although contributions may also be mailed or hand-delivered to the Daily Times at 307 E. Harper Ave., Maryville, these donors will not be included in the drawing for the pendant. Only those donating online are eligible for the prize.
A one-time donation of $30 will fund half of a food basket, and a one-time donation of $60 will pay for a full basket. EPF President Lon Fox said that ideally, supporters of the Empty Pantry Fund will consider signing up for recurring monthly donations. For example, a $25 recurring monthly donation is enough to pay for five baskets; a $100 recurring donation would make sure 20 needy Blount County families would be served.
Donations
• Jaycees Christmas Parade Sheet Collections, $1,044
• In memory of Vernon Petree by the Misfit Jeep Club, $81
• Wishing a Merry Christmas to Craig, Janie and Jill, by Sallie Macy, $300
• In memory of Maxine Abbott by Tommy, Sherri, Terri and Donna, $100
• In memory of Fred by Carolyn Forster, $100
• Thomas Shoemaker, $500
• In memory of Mo, $30
• In memory of Larry Cummings, $100
• Clover Hill Presbyterian Church Board of Deacons, $100
• In memory of Buddy Millsaps by Patricia and Brad, $100
• In memory of Sonny Murrin by the family, $200
• In memory of Justin Mize by Reuben and Sandra Payne, $200
• Anonymous, $100
• In memory of our loved ones by Rozella Tallent family, $100
• Anonymous, $100
• In memory of Lucas L. Caldwell and David Caldwell by Lucyann Caldwell, $100
• John Jenkins, $50
• In memory of Allison and Jane Lund by Terry and Martha Lund, $100
• Jimmie and Sandra Fox, $75
• In memory of Homer Shumer by • Betty Shumer and family, $25
• In memory of Linora and Bill Farr and Mr. and Mrs. Harry Shumer by Betty Shumer and family, $20
• In memory of Joe Rorex Jr. by Myrtle S. Rorex, $100
• In memory of Howard and Ruth Stephens, $50
• Anonymous, $1,500
• Johnnie Hayes, $400
• Geneva Deardorff, $100
• In memory of beloved family members: David Weltner, Randy Simerly, Christopher Nitzband and Delphia Smith by Phyllis S. Simerly, $200
• In memory of Marjorie Cardinale and Roger McGraw by Bob and Susan Hirche, $200
• Anonymous, $100
• Ernest and Joyce Frey, $150
• Fred and Sophia Metz, $100
• In memory of Barbara Moss by Dean Moss, $100
• Darrell and Martha Herron, $30
In memory of Dr. Tom Holder and Erin Holder Williams by Lynn Holder, $250
• Sarah Ann Wilson, $2,000
• Naomi Martin, $25
• Ralph and Ann Burns, $200
• Anonymous, $50
• Anonymous, $100
• In memory of Homer Shumer by Doug and Sheila Overly, $50
• In memory of Jack, Pauline and Brendle Overly, $50
• Ira Mari Pafford, $300
• In memory of Francis W. Garner by the Tennessee 25 Year Club, $25
• In memory of my husband, Bill Driskill, and son, David, by Joyce Driskill, $200
• Rick Walker, $30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.