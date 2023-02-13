The history of the music business is littered with the names of artists who managed to make a big breakthrough well before adolescence. Michael Jackson, Tanya Tucker and Stevie Wonder are only a few that come to mind, but within bluegrass realms, the talent is nurtured early on by way of a timeless tradition.
For 13-year-old East Tennessee native Wyatt Ellis, that enthusiasm came about naturally. “My family has a farm at the border of Blount and Monroe counties, near the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains,” Wyatt said. “We raise collies and sheep. I have been attending virtual school since third grade. I was used to Zoom meetings for school before the pandemic, so that part of my life didn’t change. All of my extra activities and time in the car stopped for a few years, which is what really gave me the time to dig in and learn a lot about music and start writing my own tunes.”
Like most kids his age, he had always had an array of activities to keep him busy, be it the Boy Scouts, tae kwon do, soccer, all in addition to a weekly music lesson. However after suffering a series of sports injuries, the mandolin became the focus of his passion and perseverance.
“Looking back now, I was enticed by music at a very young age,” Wyatt said, speaking from Nashville before making an auspicious debut at the revered Grand Ole Opry, which is where he was invited to perform as a guest of the bluegrass duo Dailey & Vincent.
“I sang every song I heard when I was little,” he said. “I loved toy guitars and cowboy hats. I picked out my first toy guitar at our local Cracker Barrel when I was almost 2. I loved Johnny Cash’s ‘Folsom Prison Blues’ and Hank Williams’ ‘Hey Good Lookin’.” My second birthday party theme was Willie Nelson’s ‘Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys.’ My mom even made CDs for party favors with some of my favorite songs.”
Obsessed with guitars, he took his initial music lessons at the age of 5. “I couldn’t make the chords very easily,” he said in retrospect. “It was about that time that my parents found a grand piano at an estate sale. I started piano lessons soon after that and put the guitar away for a while.”
Living in East Tennessee furthered his interest and enticement, and eventually led him to the mandolin. “In my early childhood, I was exposed to bluegrass through Tennessee football. I heard the song ‘Rocky Top’ every time Tennessee scored a touchdown. I really think hearing Bobby Osborne’s singing and pickin’ that mandolin solo was what specifically made me want to play the mandolin,” Wyatt said. “During that time, I also played travel soccer. I would always ask to go look at music stores between games and finally talked my dad into buying me a used mandolin one day. During those first few days of playing mandolin, I had to take one of each string pair off to start to build finger strength. I’m glad I did that instead of giving up. I broke my right wrist twice during that first year of having my mandolin too. I’m thankful I didn’t give up then either.”
That determination to power on through adversity not only strengthened his resolve, but also put him on a path to pursue his ambitions. Now, three years later, he’s accomplished as much or more than most artists achieve in a lifetime.
In 2020, he was chosen for a Tennessee Folklife apprenticeship with renowned artist Sierra Hull. The following year, he was tapped as a Gibson Generation Artist, the first artist ever cited for bluegrass and the mandolin. He was given another Tennessee Folklife apprenticeship that year with Paul Brewster for bluegrass vocals. In early 2022, Wyatt was accepted as a student of Bobby Osborne through a scholarship with the Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music. He then guested on Osborne’s album “Bobby and His Mandolin.”
So too, he’s shared stages with any number of venerable musicians and performed at several storied venues. Those highlights include his performance with Sierra Hull at Merlefest in 2022, a performance kicking off festivities for the Country Music Association at the Gibson Garage, performing with The Grascals, taking part in Sam Bush’s 50 year music celebration for Kentucky Humanities, participating in Peter Rowan’s induction into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame, sharing the stage with Marty Stuart at the grand reopening of the Ellis Theater in Stuart’s hometown of Philadelphia, Mississippi, and his solo debut performance at the initial Cavefest Bluegrass festival at the Caverns.
Wyatt’s debut album, “Happy Valley,” is slated for release this spring, and, not surprisingly, it also features an array of yet-to-be-announced special guests.
“My debut album consists of 12 tunes that were inspired by, or co-written with, 12 of my mandolin heroes,” he said. “With the help of my mentor and producer, Justin Moses, we put together a collection of original tunes backed by an all-star bluegrass band. This week we just recorded the last guest on my album. It’s a big surprise, but he is one of my biggest musical heroes, and we share a special connection. It was recorded in 2022 at The Tractor Shed, a converted shed on Grandpa Jones’ old farm outside of Nashville. A special last session took place this week at Cash Cabin, Johnny’s historic recording studio in Hendersonville, Tennessee.”
If Wyatt is intimidated or awestruck by the attention he’s received, he doesn’t let on. “I haven’t really ever considered my age when playing music,” he said. “When I first went to jams before the pandemic, I fell in love with making music. I had told my mom I just wanted to find other people to play with, because neither of my parents are musicians. I made friends with the other musicians pretty quickly. They didn’t treat me like a kid; they treated me just like they treated each other. It’s an honor to play with my heroes, and each one has been kind and encouraging. I think they enjoy seeing someone my age so inspired and eager to keep bluegrass music alive.”
The comments he’s gotten confirm that. “Ya got the tone, the ancient tones,” Peter Rowan told him. Marty Stuart said he was glad Wyatt was writing his own music, and added that “the world needs more of that.”
Ironically, the pause caused by the pandemic offered Wyatt further opportunities for engagement. “It opened up a lot of musical connections for me, and a world of learning was in front of me virtually,” he said. “All of the best bluegrass musicians were also stuck at home. It was through the online bluegrass community that I was encouraged and welcomed, and that’s what made me want to get better and to keep pickin’.”
For now Wyatt seems to relish the experiences he’s had so far. “I’ve heard a lot of people call me a prodigy,” he said. “I think of myself as a child that loves music. Music itself is a language, and bluegrass is a handed-down tradition. There is a tradition in supporting the younger generations as they begin to learn to pick and sing. That tradition is what encouraged me, and it’s a big reason I still strive to get better everyday.”
