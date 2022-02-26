A release from the 134th Air Refueling Wing states leaders are actively monitoring the emerging situation in Ukraine, but the unit hasn't been notified to mobilize.
It added that 134th was ready to serve "at a moment's notice" if called in support of their federal mission.
The primary mission of the wing is to provide air refuel and airlift for rapid deployment, combat operations and training.
