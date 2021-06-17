Alcoa leaders gave the thumbs up late Thursday for another residential development in the city limits — this one a 141-townhome project at 1216 Middlesettlements Road.
Planning commissioners unanimously approved a site plan for the townhomes and also honored a preliminary approval request from Stefan Claar with Turner Homes LLC to divide the site into six lots.
The land, about 20 acres, is owned by Catherine Rosko and recently was annexed from Blount County.
Called “Clover Ridge Subdivision” in planning notes, the multifamily development will have an internal road system, five open-space, common-area lots and three detached housing lots, according to the notes.
All residential units there will be two stories and the land can’t be used for anything except residential development as decided by the Alcoa Board of Zoning Appeals in April when it allowed a special exception for townhome construction.
Clover Ridge would add to a recent flurry of multifamily projects that planning commissioners greenlighted, including more than 500 apartment units on Topside Road near Pellissippi Parkway in what amounts to two separate projects.
Those projects are still in preliminary phases and the volatility of the housing market and the high cost of lumber may continue to have an impact on how quickly they’ll move forward.
Blount County has been a residential hotspot throughout the past year, with home availability often dipping below 100 total in the county, according to greater-Knox County area real estate data.
Most recently, approved residential development in Alcoa is multifamily.
However, a single-family, small-lot development in Springbrook Farm on Mills Street — close to city school campuses — also was set for consideration Thursday. It was removed, however, because the proposal “warrants further study.”
Leaders are set to discuss this residential project in a public meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, at the Alcoa Service Center.
A PDF of the proposed housing project layout at 1216 Middlesettlements Road is with the online version of this article at thedatilytimes.com.
In other business Thursday, planning commissioners:
• Approved a request from Ron Dresen, who owns the Culver’s restaurant at 270 Hamilton Crossing Drive, to plan utility easements there, part of a plat of correction.
• Approved a request from Chris Rosser of Sterling Engineers to combine three lots into one at 153 Andy Carr Ave.
• Approved annexation of property on Cusick Road as part of a Tennessee Department of Transportation right of way near the Amazon warehouse currently under construction.
• Approved a request from Trey McMillon for site plan approval for expansion at the Jeep dealership at 3033 Alcoa Highway.
• Approved a request from Chris Soro of C2RL Engineering to build three new Cirrus Aircraft warehouses.
• Approved a request from Josh Biden of Johnson Architecture to add to an Alcoa Tenn Federal Credit Union site plan in Springbrook Farms for an ATM building.
