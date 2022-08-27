Five honorees, 35 items on auction and about 430 people equaled $156,000 raised for the city of Alcoa’s educators Saturday night, Aug. 27. According to the organizers of the Alcoa City Schools Foundation’s annual Legacy of Excellence Alumni Recognition Gala, that math shows one thing: the Alcoa community delivers for its teachers.
The foundation’s seventh gala smashed previous fundraising records, according to ACS Foundation President Brian Perkins. In 2021, the fundraiser netted about $90,000, Perkins said. Commenting on the spike in money donated, he told The Daily Times that “the generosity of the Alcoa family is just overwhelming.”
“We’re blessed to have the Alcoa family,” he continued. “Budgets are tight; they’re tight every year, but we’re able to fund grants that wouldn’t be funded normally, without the foundation.”
Gala attendees supported the foundation’s efforts by providing direct donations and by bidding in a silent auction. Items including tickets to see the Knoxville Ice Bears, a ride to school in an Alcoa Police Department patrol cruiser and Blackhorse Pub and Brewery gift cards were all open for bidding. A three-night stay at a cabin solicited the highest bid of the night.
The grants that such bids support, Director of Alcoa City Schools Rebecca Stone said, “go 100% to teachers.” They are awarded twice a year — in the fall and in the spring.
Teachers use the money raised from the gala for a variety of projects. In the past, gala organizer Wendy Teffeteller said, teachers have used grant funding to help students work with robots in science classes, acquire musical instruments and paint school murals.
‘Honoring community’
Like Perkins, Stone also singled out the Alcoa community for praise.
Referencing the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, “My job and my life were so much easier because of the people I had around me,” before asking that employees of the school system stand to be recognized.
“Those are some of the greatest heroes you will ever be around,” she commented.
Five honorees were given dedicated awards commending their engagement with Alcoa City Schools. Two individuals, two families and one business were recognized. Before the presentation of each award, a short video played, informing the audience of the contributions of each honoree to Alcoa’s schools.
Perkins and Stone presented the first award of the night, a Legacy of Leadership Award, to the Mary Scott Cobb family. The award is bestowed on families that have contributed to the Alcoa school system and to broader communities, Perkins explained.
In a video message, Green Bay Packers wide receiver and Alcoa High School alum Randall Cobb congratulated his mother, Tina Cobb, and grandmother, Mary Scott Cobb, on accepting the award and thanked the foundation for its work.
“You instilled in us values that I carry today, that I’m passing on to the next generation with my boys,” he said. “You allowed me to see a model of what being a community-first person is about.”
Next, the foundation presented the Karnowski family with its own Legacy of Leadership Award. Christine and F.G., or Ski, Karnowski came to East Tennessee as adults, but became community pillars after moving to Alcoa in the fifties. Christine, who died in 2014, was trained as a registered nurse, and served as a church organist, Girl Scout troop leader and Board of Catholic Women officer. Educated as a chemical engineer, Ski, who worked for ALCOA, was also a woodworker, church usher and girls’ basketball coach. Their children have attained qualifications and experiences as PhDs, CPAs, musicians, engineers and teachers.
Perkins informed the audience that a Legacy of Excellence Award, recognizing outstanding alumni of Alcoa and Charles M. Hall High Schools, was being presented to his former homeroom teacher, Faun Norton. Norton taught at Porter High School and Alcoa High School for over four decades while remaining active in Alzheimer's awareness and mentorship initiatives.
Judy Watson-Knight was also presented with the Legacy of Excellence Award. She attended Charles M. Hall High School before graduating from Alcoa, earning a B.S. in math and computer science from Middle Tennessee State University and working as a computer program analyst for Delta Airlines. Her civic activities include church service, Leadership Blount participation and local political activism.
The final award of the evening, the Legacy of Partnership Award, went to Home Depot. The award is given to a company that “has established significant history of partnership and support for Alcoa’s school system,” Perkins said.
Before guests dispersed to pick up prizes from the auction, Perkins closed the gala by thanking them, again, for their support of the foundation and school system.
