Nearly $165,000 of Blount County’s allotment under the federal American Rescue Plan Act could be used to digitize property records, improving their preservation and accessibility.
The Blount County Commission is scheduled to vote next week on the proposal from Register of Deeds Phyllis Crisp to use ARPA money to scan and index record books and hanging maps, some of which date to the early 1800s.
Having the records online would allow staff to work remotely if needed and reduce public traffic in the office, a concern during the pandemic. At one point Crisp had only half her staff in the office at a time and allowed only one visitor at a time, with no one in the vault.
At the same time, she noted, “Things didn’t slow down for us,” with a high volume of real estate transactions.
Crisp said she learned ARPA funds could be used for digitizing records during a County Officials Association of Tennessee meeting in Chattanooga last November. She’s hoping to use the same company that recently completed a similar project in Knox County, US Imaging Inc. of Saginaw, Michigan.
The company does the work on site, so there’s no need to move the documents, and the image enhancement technology can make the copies more legible than the original. The company would have staff working around the clock on the job, which might be complete in a month.
The new scans would integrate with the ProGResS software the office began using in 2004, which also backs up the data.
“I’ve been worried about my books,” Crisp said, referring to hefty deed books that date to the early 1800s. On some the binding and tabs show the wear, and just rebinding a volume can cost about $3,200.
The plastic sleeves in a transportation book from the 1980s stick together and have to be peeled apart, and on hanging maps the paper is yellowing.
By scanning the documents, she said, “It’s better for preserving what we have.”
Crisp prides herself on being frugal in the office and returning unspent money to the county at the end of the fiscal year.
“This is a dream come true for this office,” she said of the opportunity to use the federal funding to have everything in the vault scanned and available online.
