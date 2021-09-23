Work could begin as early as today, Sept. 24, on a $17.3 million project that will add 14 classrooms to Alcoa Intermediate School and finally provide its own kitchen.
The Alcoa Public Building Authority on Thursday, Sept, 24, gave its approval to three documents: a Tri-Party Operating Agreement among the PBA, school board and city of Alcoa for the project, along with contracts with the Lewis Group Architects and Joseph Construction Co.
The first actions will be widening the driveway from Springbrook Road and moving the playground equipment, with a goal of having everything set up behind the football press box when students return Oct. 11 from fall break.
Scheduled for completion in March 2023, the addition will feature a new facade inspired by the former Bassel School, which opened a century earlier.
The architect, engineers and school officials have worked over the past few months to pare the cost of the project, according to Barry Brooke, executive vice president of property development and management for LawlerWood LLC, which is overseeing the project for the Alcoa Board of Education.
With this redesigned first phase seven classrooms will be built on both floors in areas previously designed for the administrative offices and media center. In the next phase additional classrooms can be added to the new wing and phase one classrooms converted to the offices and library.
“It is very easy to add classrooms with this design,” Brooke told the PBA members.
Among the changes to save cost, the new design saves about $500,000 by removing a section of metal roofing in the previous design. Instead of having columns of Tennessee marble, AIS will have architectural precast concrete, just like the new Alcoa High School. The heating and cooling system also has been redesigned.
“On behalf of the school board and teachers, students, parents and the community, thank you for what you have done today and what you have done in the past,” Alcoa City Schools Budget Director Tom Shamblin told the PBA. “It hasn’t been easy to get to this point.”
The current AIS opened in 2002 as Alcoa Middle School. The commons area isn’t large enough to accommodate even one of the three grade levels, and the building has never had its own kitchen.
The Alcoa Board of Education began looking at adding 85,400 square feet to the existing 37,000 square feet in 2018. Now phase one is expected to add 54,180 square feet.
Current classrooms are only about 670 square feet, which has made distancing difficult during the pandemic. The new classrooms will be about 1,000 square feet each.
In April 2019 the school board put out to bid an AIS project that would have added 20 classrooms and a cafeteria as well as made structural repairs to the existing building, which opened in 2002. The bids came back at $22.5 million, but funding was unavailable.
Alcoa City Schools has allocated $600,000 for the project from its fund balance, previously undesignated funds, and at least $325,000 more in federal coronavirus relief funding. Alcoa commissioners last month approved a $23 million bond issue to fund the school project as well as two new fire engines and improvements at the electric department.
