Blount County had 172 new COVID-19 cases reported in the prior two days, the Tennessee Department of Health said.
On Friday, 87 new cases were reported, and on Saturday, 85. Friday's number is the most for the county since 117 new cases were reported on Nov. 22, according to the state's data.
One positive mark for the county is that no COVID-19-related deaths were reported on Friday and Saturday. Blount County's current death tally stands at 60.
Tennessee as a whole has had 11,090 new cases reported for Friday and Saturday combined. The state has seen less deaths reported in that span than in others, too; 22 COVID-19-related deaths were reported for Tennessee for Friday and Saturday, while Thursday's number alone was 53.
"We are continuing to see the virus spreading in our community, and more often than not, we are seeing it spread between close contacts and family members as individuals gather together," Blount Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said in an email.
"The best defense we have is a commitment that all of us can make to ourselves and each other. Wear a mask, wash your hands, stay 6 feet apart, and avoid indoor and large gatherings.
"We need to continue working together to stop the spread of the virus."
