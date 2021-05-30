A signed football stored under a bed in Alabama with other Maryville College memorabilia is helping tell one of the stories of the “greatest generation” and Blount County soldiers who died during World War II.
Martha (MJ) Montgomery of Wears Valley was clearing her late mother’s home in late 2020 when she came across a storage bin with items from the college, where Betty Jean Felix spent her freshman year, 1938-39. “She told me she had a wonderful time,” the daughter said.
“My mom was a keeper of everything,” Montgomery said, and when her mother died at the age of 97 in 2019, there was a lot to sort through.
The deflated football had a name Montgomery recognized on the laces, “Obie Jenkins,” and was signed by other members of the 1938 Maryville College football team. “I knew Mother thought that he was pretty cool,” the daughter said, but her mother was “too young to get involved in a serious relationship.”
Felix’s cousin, Evelyn Ferguson, was dating Jim Renfro, who had played football at the college, so Montgomery speculates the older couple set them up. Renfro graduated in 1938 and was teaching at Louisville Elementary during Jenkins’ senior year.
Passing the ball
Montgomery knew Jenkins had joined the military but not much else. Felix had transferred to the University of Tennessee the next year and lost touch with him. Montgomery offered the football to her friend, John Nichols, professor emeritus of mathematics at Maryville College.
“I’ve always been interested in history,” Nichols said. “This is the first time I’ve really dug my teeth into a particular person, because my hands were right on that football.”
“Four months ago I didn’t know anything about Obie Jenkins,” he said. With the help of several others, Nichols tracked down more of Jenkins’ story, ultimately to his death after being shot down on a B-29 bomber over Japan in 1945.
“I was impressed that he had served and served valiantly,” Montgomery said.
Jenkins was a leader on the MC gridiron, captain of the football team before working at the Aluminum Company of America and then becoming a pilot. “He impacted people’s lives all along, and one of these people was my mother,” she said.
Melinda Rust of the Blount County Public Library helped with genealogy and research into newspaper archives. Nichols also consulted former MC Athletic Director Randy Lambert and Jim Renfro Jr., who lives in Texas but has strong connections to the story. Renfro’s father and Jenkins played football together at Everett High before Maryville College, where Renfro Sr. also was captain of the team before he graduated. He remembers his father mentioning Jenkins, an offensive lineman. His mother was not only a cousin of Felix but lifelong best friends, he said.
‘Grit and fight’
Jenkins came from the Louisville area, where his family farmed for at least two generations. Nichols hasn’t found much information on his football performance at Everett or the college.
The best clue to why Jenkins received the signed football as one of the captains his senior year may be a comment from Coach Lombe Honaker in the college annual that year: “A seasoned linesman, Obie Jenkins again gave his best in grit and fight.”
Obie was the son of Bessie and Decator C. Jenkins. His brother, Ray, died in a car wreck and his sister, Rava, had no children. His sister, Verla, had two boys, whom she gave the same names as her brothers. Her son, Obie, had a son named Kevin Bell, who lives in Indiana and is believed to be the only living descendant related to Jenkins.
“He knows very little about his great uncle, even though he has his paraphernalia,” including medals, uniform and a photo of Obie Jenkins with his B-29 crew in World War II, Nichols said.
“I consider this an ongoing project,” he said. “I have a lot of unanswered questions.”
“It’s Memorial Day, and we want to honor all fallen soldiers, and in particular Obie, a member of our family at the college. He walked the same sidewalks, he lived in Carnegie, he attended classes in all the academic buildings, just like we all did,” said Nichols, also an MC alumnus. “The way I like to think of it is, his spirit is still with us, and we will always be thankful for his sacrifice, and we will always be reminded of it by looking at this football.”
MC’s gold stars
Jenkins was 28 years old and copilot of a B-29-42 bomber in the 499th Bomber Group, 878th Bomber Squadron that was shot down over Japan around 1 a.m. April 14, 1945.
One of the 11 crew members parachuted from the plane and gave this report, according to records posted online by the East Tennessee Veterans Memorial Association (https://etv ma.org/): “Enemy fighter fired two bursts into number four engine and vicinity which ignited the engine and also punctured a fuel cell directly behind number four engine ... At the time of bailing out we were approximately 40 miles inland. Everyone had ample time to bail out before the ship exploded in mid-air. To my knowledge no one was injured prior to bailing out.”
According to a newspaper obituary, Jenkins’ body was returned to his family in July 1949, and he was buried at Grandview Cemetery.
Less than two weeks after Jenkins’ plane was shot down, another Maryville College alumnus from the football team died from battle wounds in Germany.
Tollton Everett Coulter Jr. graduated from the college in 1937, worked at ALCOA and was a member of the National Guard. He married Juanita Stephens in 1940 and joined the military full time in 1943, according to information from ETVMA.
Coulter was cousins with Renfro Sr.; their mothers were sisters.
Coulter served as an instructor in Texas before going to Europe in 1945. He posthumously received two Silver Stars for actions in Germany with the 1st Battalion, 63rd Infantry Division with the U.S. Army Air Force.
The first was for action near Frisheim, Germany, on March 19, 1945, according to the citation posted on The Hall of Valor Project, https://valor.military times.com.
“During the attack on the Siegfried Line, Lieutenant Coulter’s company had the mission of taking eleven pillboxes,” the citation said. “Lieutenant Coulter remained in the open directing fire of supporting tanks on the first pillbox and led the assault on the next four, capturing twenty-seven prisoners. With the aid of an English speaking prisoner, Lieutenant Coulter and two of his men entered each of the remaining pillboxes and captured a total of one hundred and ten prisoners.”
The second award was for action less than a month later, April 15, when Coulter was leading a platoon on an attack at Eschanthal, Germany. As they approached, the enemy opened fire. “Lieutenant Coulter, with his platoon sergeant, ran toward the town, killing several snipers as they moved forward and eliminating a machine gun nest,” the citation said. “Noting that the company was no longer following, Lieutenant Coulter started to withdraw his company when he came across a wounded man which he assisted to the rear. Returning immediately, he helped direct artillery fire on targets previously observed.”
Coulter, 31, was wounded April 25, died the next day and was awarded a Purple Heart, according to documents on the Blount County government website.
In 1942, Maryville College had lost 1939 graduate Weldon Baird, a star basketball player who became a pilot and was killed in a training exercise near Santa Barbara, California, according to Renfro Jr.
“He was the first Maryville man to lose his life in this war,” MC President Ralph Waldo Lloyd said during a March 28, 1945, ceremony for gold stars being placed on service flags in the chapel, which was reported in the April 1945 alumni magazine. At that time the college had 1,057 former students and faculty who had entered the armed forces, and 21 had lost their lives.
U.S. military casualties in World War II exceed 407,000, yet Renfo Jr. said it seems people have forgotten.
“I knew the greatest generation personally; they were my parents’ friends,” said Renfro Jr., who was born in 1940.
“We no longer honor or even acknowledge their heroism today,” he said.
Touching history
Archivist Amy Lundell has accepted the Obie Jenkins football into the Maryville College Archives, recognizing that something tangible is a more powerful way than just a name to tell the story of someone who gave his life for our country.
“We thank the family of Betty Jean and Herschel Morrison for donating this signed football to the Maryville College Archives,” she said. “Something as simple as a signed football provides a physical connection to the stories of Lt. Jenkins and all of our WW2 Gold Stars. It is through artifacts such as this that we can teach future generations the stories of our veteran alumni so that they are not forgotten.”
Lundell has been tracking information about the college’s gold stars, those who were killed in war as a member of the armed services.
The college’s president during World War II, Lloyd, was an MC alumnus who served during World War I, and he saved newspaper clippings, letters and telegrams, as well as notes from chapel services during which the college would replace a blue star representing someone serving during war with a gold one upon the person’s death.
The college had 37 World War II gold stars, plus one son of a faculty member who would have entered the college as a freshman but served in the military before enrolling and died during the war.
The list for World War I is more complete, according to Lundell, because of an official War Records Committee at the college and MC President Samuel Tyndale Wilson’s interest in record-keeping.
The college sent a postcard to everyone who served, asking for information such as when they served, what they did and awards they received. Volunteers spent time transcribing some of the information from those postcards during last month’s inaugural KT Global event.
Not all of the awards they wrote about were medals. One veteran listed receiving a wedding ring upon return, Lundell said. Some survivors supplemented the information with letters.
In later wars, information didn’t always get back to the college, and Lundell said the college would love to have stories from those periods too. The college has an official policy for what it will accept into its collections, and Lundell noted, “Everything has to go through me first.”
Find the Maryville College Archives collections policy online at http://bit.ly/MCCollectionsPol icy. Learn more about the archives and view the digital collections at https://library.maryvillecollege.edu/archives/.
