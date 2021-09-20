Ten contestants got all 13 game predictions correct in Week 3 of The Daily Times’ football contest, but Maryville resident Joe Collins won the $200 jackpot by nailing the tiebreaker (total score) in the Tennessee-Tennessee Tech game with 56 — right on the nose.
Seymour resident Christie Burt and Maryville resident Donald Johnson tied at second place by missing the tiebreaker by only four points. 52 and 60, respectively, and will share the second- and third-place prizes — or $62.50 each.
Dozens of entrants only missed one game, typically by picking Colorado, which lost to Minnesota 30-0, while many one-missers showed Northview Academy way too much love against Austin-East, which won 42-8. Many contestants also failed to pick Penn State over Auburn at home.
The jackpot, which reverts to $100 next week, doubles each week there is not a perfect ballot. Second place pays $50 and third $25.
Week 4 games are listed on 3B of this edition. Be sure to fill out the ballot completely; a few readers missed a game or two, wrote in the same team twice or turned in a ballot from a prior week.
