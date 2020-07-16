Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced Supervisory Park Ranger and Maryville resident Steve Spanyer is the 2019 Employee of the Year.
Spanyer works as a ranger in the Visitor and Resource Protection Division and has led Cades Cove rangers through high-profile incidents, including search-and-rescue operations and criminal investigations, according to a statement from the park.
“Steve has been a supportive and pioneering force in the Smokies,” Resource and Visitor Protection Division Chief Lisa Hendy said in the statement. “Steve has often taken on challenging details to further the progress of the law enforcement and emergency services operation. His willingness to step up and help for the greater good is a mark of his stellar leadership.”
Employee of the Year recognition has been a tradition in the Smokies since 1984, park officials said in the statement.
Sayner is a Louisville, Kentucky, native. He attended Xavier University and majored in natural sciences before joining the Peace Corps.
He lives in Maryville with his wife, Jaquie, who is a teacher in Maryville City Schools. They have three children: Haven, Jake and Siena.
