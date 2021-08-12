Newly released data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows Blount County’s population grew by more than 12,000 over the past decade, from 123,010 in 2010 to 135,280 in 2020.
While that may seem like a significant population growth, Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell said it’s actually less than he expected.
“I am actually very surprised that the population growth over the last 10 years is only 12,000,” Mitchell said.
Blount County’s population growth has noticeably increased in the past five years, according to the Census Bureau’s yearly estimates. The 135,280 population listed in the 2020 data is above the 133,088 estimate released by the Census Bureau in 2019.
Mitchell said he isn’t shocked by the way Blount County has grown.
“It’s no surprise to me that other people want to move here,” Mitchell said. “I have people come into my office almost every day and tell me how much they love it here — longtime residents and newly relocated, who tell me they vacationed here for years and knew that they would relocate here one day.”
Mitchell said there are a number of factors that likely are inspiring people to move to the area, including the natural beauty, the chance to build a successful life and the people.
“Our citizens enjoy these beautiful mountains, a great number of career opportunities, wonderful school systems and low taxes,” Mitchell said. “With a great number of people moving from other states, I think they find Blount County a friendly, inviting and safe place to raise their families or retire.”
While the population growth reflects the many great aspects of life in Blount County, Mitchell added that it also means a lot of work for elected officials.
The government is serving more citizens than ever before. We have to work to be prepared and continue to plan for things like infrastructure and school capacity that we would expect comes along with a growth in population,” Mitchell said. “One of the special things about Blount County is that our government leaders work together ...”
