The Blount County Trustee's Office is now accepting payments for 2021 property taxes.
In a media release, the Trustee's Office listed a number of ways to make payments, including by mail or in person at the Trustee's Office in the Blount County Courthouse.
Citizens Bank of Blount County (CBBC), First Century, First Horizon, Home Federal, Renasant, Simmons Banks, SmartBank, TnBank, Truist Bank, US Bank and United Community Bank also are accepting payments.
Residents can pay by check only at the County Clerk's Office at Foothills Mall and at the drive-thru location next to the Blount County Public Library at 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville.
Online payments will be accepted at www.blountcountytrustee.com, which also provides information about the Tax Freeze Program and the State Tax Relief Program.
Customers must have their tax notices when paying, the Trustee's Office said in the release.
A 2% discount is offered for payments made in October and a 1% discount is available for those who pay in November.
For more information, contact the Blount County Trustee's Office at 865-273-5900.
