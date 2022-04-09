2022 Blount County Primary: Assessor of Property

The Blount County Assessor of Property is required by the Tennessee Constitution to list and value all property subject to being taxed “according to value.” The assessed value of taxable property is a percentage of “fair market value” or “use value.” Commercial property is assessed at 40 percent of “fair market value; residential improvements, 25 percent of “fair market value”; and residential land, 25 percent of “fair market value” or “use value.” The office is elected to a four-year term. (Source: Blount County Property Assessor Office; BlountTN.org)
Allen Latham
Occupation: L&M of Maryville
Biographical Info: “I was born and raised in Blount County, am a graduate of Maryville High School, and began my career with the city of Maryville working on a garbage truck in 1999. I went on to the street and water departments before becoming a police officer. I left the Blount County Sheriff’s Office as a night shift sergeant in January 2016 to focus on my small business, L&M of Maryville, full time. In my free time, I enjoy hunting, fishing, golf, and spending time with my fiancée, children, and grandchildren.”
Why are you running for this position? “I saw an opportunity to help the people of Blount County. I am a natural problem solver and leader. I also have the heart of a fighter and a teacher and plan to use the position to educate the community about the office and fight for the citizens to keep tax rates low. No one should be forced to leave their home because they are having to choose between food and property taxes.”
What relevant experience do you have? “Leadership and servitude are things that cannot be taught. I am a proven leader and have dedicated my life to serving the people of Blount County. My supervisor experience involved listening to community issues and making sure the right people and systems were in place to best serve the citizens. My experience as a business owner, as any business owner can attest, has forced me to utilize and hone those skills. I am a strong problem solver and will use that to help the community while also leading the strong staff of the office.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for office? “I don’t believe that the only function of this position is to sit behind a test and do paperwork. I want the office to be community-focused; spending time educating others on what the office does, ensuring that the citizens of Blount County are aware of existing programs that affect their tax burden, and assisting them in utilizing those programs. I plan to make the voice of the people be heard. The people of Blount County deserve someone that understands how unique this county is and is willing to go to bat for them at the local and state levels.”
Todd Orr
Occupation: Assessor of property
Biographical Info: “I’m a lifelong Blount Countian. My parents are Jack and Linda Orr. I graduated from William Blount High School in 1992 and Tennessee Technological University with a Bachelor of Science in business administration/management information systems in 1996. I’ve been married to Staci Myers Orr for 24 years. Staci is a high school English teacher. We have two sons, Riley and Brady. Our family enjoys sports, particularly baseball and golf. I was privileged to coach both Little League and travel baseball for 11 years. We attend Foothills Church in Maryville.”
Why are you running for this position? “I chose to leave my previous position in order to serve Blount County, as I truly believed that my education and professional experience made me an asset to residents. My career has been property assessment and oversight. It’s what I do. Thus, it seems right to use my expertise to serve the county I have lived in my entire life. I am passionate about serving others, and I want to continue to combine my personal attributes with my education and experience in assessment offices to make our county even better than it already is.”
What relevant experience do you have? “After college graduation, I began working for the state of Tennessee, Division of Property Assessments. The division provides assistance, expertise, and oversight to local assessment offices. I primarily worked with East Tennessee assessors’ offices for 17 years. After leaving the state, I spent 8 years as a regional manager with Patriot Properties, working with assessors in numerous states. My daily responsibilities included providing customer service, as well as overseeing the productivity of the company’s project managers and developers of online services. Thus, I have both management experience and current knowledge of state law regarding the responsibilities of the assessor office.”
from the other candidates for office? “As the current assessor, I have prioritized property owners’ issues and shown my commitment to serve. I am already performing all required duties of the office and, most importantly, building relationships with citizens, current staff, and other government offices. A well-managed office is essential. Having developed personal relationships with assessors throughout Tennessee and the country, I have access to a wealth of expertise and have already been using those resources to enhance our office. I believe my proven commitment to serve citizens, as well as having 25 years of hands-on experience in assessor offices, clearly makes me the best choice.”
Melissa McCrossen
Occupation: Project manager
Biographical Info: “Professionally, I’ve spent 20-plus years as a regional sales manager in the manufacturing sector with responsibilities including database administrator and supervisor. I’ve held a Tennessee Real Estate Affiliates Broker license as of 2016 and have served as my HOA’s president since the same year. I am currently employed as a project manager for a home improvement contractor and am a member of the International Association of Assessing Officers. In addition to serving as the Blount County Democratic Party’s District 7 representative, I volunteer for an equine rescue and have just begun my first year as a tnAchieves college mentor.”
Why are you running for this position? “Full-time career posts with six-figure salaries such as property assessor disserves the public by being a partisan position. Leading a highly impactful office tasked with establishing property values requires a skill set and experience which may not always coincide with a Republican or Democratic affiliation. In Blount County’s current political climate, 30 percent of the electorate are voting Democrats, yet Democrats hold 4 percent of partisan political positions because most can’t risk disclosing their political affiliation — that means qualified candidates are not utilized. I’m a qualified, experienced manager, and I can rebuild the assessor’s office to serve the taxpayer.”
What relevant experience do you have?“The property assessor must wear many hats, and juggle multiple responsibilities including public relations, as well as obligations to the county stakeholders and taxpayers. I’m a proven manager who has led teams through complicated projects. I’m a moderate collaborator who wants to understand both sides and find common ground. I’m an inspiring leader who has rallied teams to keep focused on the given mission and perform to their collective best. Most importantly, I’ve been an outsider – tasked with evaluating and revitalizing a struggling, yet critical department and I am ready to rise to the occasion again.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for
office? “My husband and I chose Blount County to enjoy the numerous benefits of Tennessee life, including the affordability. The fact that I’m an outsider and have lived in other areas and worked in the private sector afford me a level of insight the career politician won’t have. I know the challenges that will come to a community that sees a doubling of property values in 18-months. I’ve experienced the burdens of being saddled with inflated taxes and unfair assessments and I will lend on that experience to serve the taxpayer versus the power brokers who might prefer an insider.”
