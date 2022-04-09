A chancellor is a judge who presides over a chancery courts and hears a variety of issues, including lawsuits, contract disputes, application for injunctions and name changes. Divorces, adoptions and workers’ compensation can be heard in either chancery or circuit court. The 4th/5th Judicial District includes Blount, Cocke, Grainger, Jefferson and Sevier counties. Chancellor Telford E. Forgety Jr. is retiring after having held court since 1997. The judicial seat is elected to a four-year term. (Source: Tennessee State Courts, TNCourts.gov)
Nick Black
Biographical Info: “I am a Blount County resident and a Maryville High School graduate. I earned a Bachelor of Arts in communication and a Master of Business Administration at Clemson University, and I am a University of Tennessee College of Law graduate. I am married to Regina Sentell Black and we have three children: Mariella, Nicholas, and Emelia. I previously served as president of Blount County Bar Association. I currently serve as a precinct vice chairman on the Blount County Republican Party Executive Committee. I have twice been elected to the Maryville City Board of Education and have served as board chairman since 2020.”
Why are you running for this position? “I want to continue to make a difference in our community and across the 4th and 5th Judicial Districts. As a litigator I have been fortunate to see that good judges can make positive impacts on the individuals and groups that come before them. I want to be the chancellor because I want to give back to the profession and the communities that have afforded me a very fulfilling career. Being a judge comes with a tremendous amount of responsibility, and I will approach the position with a humble and patient heart, and the constant motivation to be impartial.”
What relevant experience do you have? “I am a litigator and am most comfortable in the courtroom. My experience as an attorney has encompassed a very diverse set of cases and clients. I currently handle family law (custody, divorce, and adoptions), probate and estates, contracts, property disputes and real estate, and conservatorships. I have argued and tried cases in front of juries, judges, chancellors, and at the Court of Appeals. A chancellor is a trial court judge that handles a wide variety of civil cases. I have experience practicing in the Chancery Courts of the 4th, 5th, 6th, 9th, and 10th Judicial Districts.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for
office? “One aspect that sets me apart is the Master of Business Administration I completed. I had the opportunity to take advanced courses in finance, accounting, marketing, economics, and public administration. I also have a more diverse practice. Family law cases encompass a large portion of the chancellor’s docket, and I have over a decade of experience handling very complex family law cases. Lastly, I am the more conservative candidate. I am a lifelong Republican and a staunch supporter of Republican candidates and ideals.”
Jim Ripley
Biographical Info: “I am a graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Law and am licensed to practice law in the state of Tennessee. I have continuously practiced law in Sevier County. I am a past president of the Sevier County Bar Association, a member of the Tennessee Bar Association, and a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates. I am an avid hunter and fisherman, and I was twice appointed by Republican speakers of the House to serve as a commissioner of Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission. I am immediate, past chairman of the TFWC.”
Why are you running for this position? “I was honored to have been contacted by the Honorable Telford E. Forgety Jr., chancellor of the 4th and 5th Judicial Districts, who told me he was retiring, and he felt, given my experience, knowledge, and performance in his court, I am the man for this job. I am honored he has endorsed me for this position. I believe it is now my duty to offer myself for public service, and if I am elected, I will work hard for the people of Blount, Cocke, Grainger, Jefferson, and Sevier counties to see that justice is administered fairly and equitably.”
What relevant experience do you have? “I have 38 years of experience practicing law with most of my practice taking place in Chancery Court. I have tried complex boundary line cases, contract cases, and many types of matters that fall within the jurisdiction of the Chancery Court and other courts. I have extensive experience serving by appointment of Chancery and Circuit Court judges as special master to hear testimony, consider evidence, and provide professional, legal opinions to the judges in complex legal matters. I have tried appeals to the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals and the Tennessee Supreme Court.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for
office? “There is no question that my extensive experience sets me apart from my opponent. Good judgments are borne of experience. I have that experience, and I humbly ask for your vote.”
