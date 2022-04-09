2022 Blount County Primary: Circuit Court Clerk

The Circuit Court Clerk’s Office maintains records related to Circuit Court, General Sessions Court, Juvenile Court, Traffic Court, and orders of protection. Clerks are elected to a four-year term. (Source: BlountTn.org, Circuit Court Clerk; Blount County Election Commission)
Tom Hatcher
Occupation: Circuit Court clerk
Biographical Info: “Tom Hatcher was born to James and Lydia Hatcher and grew up in the Porter community on the family farm where he learned the value of hard work. He attended Porter School and Roane State Community College. He met the love of his life, Donna Pangle Hatcher, who lived in the Chilhowee View community, and they have been married for 43 years. Their son, Dustin, and his wife, Julia, have given them two granddaughters. In 2014 the Hatchers formed a charity to benefit Alzheimer’s of Tennessee, the Boys and Girls Club of Blount County and other nonprofits.”
Why are you running for this position? “I want to continue to serve the citizens of Blount County.”
What relevant experience do you have? “Twenty-eight years as Blount County circuit court clerk where he strives to assist the citizens of Blount County in his capacity as an elected official.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for
office? “The 28 years of experience and my community involvement. I also served five years as a Blount County commissioner for District 9.”
