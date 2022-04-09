2022 Blount County Primary: Circuit Court Judge, 5th Judicial District

Circuit Court is the state trial court for civil and criminal cases and appeals from General Sessions Court involving some civil cases as well as certain Juvenile Court cases. By private act, Blount County Circuit Court has both legal and equitable jurisdiction in civil matters. Judges are elected to an eight-year term. (Source: Clerk and Master Stephen S. Ogle; TNCourts.gov)
Division I Tammy Harrington
Affiliation:Republican
Occupation:Circuit Court judge
Biographical Info: “Harrington was appointed to the bench in 2011 by Gov. Bill Haslam and ran uncontested in 2012 and 2014. A graduate of the University of Florida and University of Tennessee College of Law, Harrington was a career prosecutor prior to becoming a judge. In addition to various community and legal activities, she has served on the Board of Judicial Conduct and as vice-president of the Tennessee Judicial Conference. She is a commissioner for the Tennessee Lawyer’s Assistance Program and serves on the state’s judicial ethics committee. She has been an adjunct professor at the UT College of Law since 2014.”
Why are you running for this position? “It has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Blount County as Circuit Court judge. I am looking forward to continued service and I greatly appreciate all the support and trust from this wonderful and unique community.”
