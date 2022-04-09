2022 Blount County Primary: County Board of Education

Duties of the Board of Education include the management and control of the school system, particularly in matters of human resources, materials, and infrastructure. Members are elected to a four-year term. (Source: Tennessee Code Annotated; Blount County Election Commission)
Occupation: Small-business owner
Biographical Info: “A resident of the Blount County community, for 55 years. I attended the Blount County school system. I have been in business for 31-plus years in Blount County. I have served on the Blount County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) for over six years now. I am married to my wife, Sara, for 35 years and we share two sons together (Josh and Hunter). I am a member of Pleasant View Church.”
Why are you running for this position? “I believe the community should have qualified candidates to choose from. I have been asked by constituents in the community to serve at the position of Blount County school board. I am a graduate of the Blount County school system. I have the kids and taxpayers’ best interests at heart.”
What relevant experience do you have? “I am a 31-year business owner of the community. I understand how to navigate through an ever-changing environment and be successful while doing so. Due to my ability to communicate, I have been successful in meeting customers’ needs through the years.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for office?
office? “Diversity, decision making, problem solving, and communication. As a business owner, I have an understanding of how to lead and help others to become successful. Being a member of the BZA, I have the ability to see both parties’ sides, therefore I know I will have the ability to serve the school board at its best. I will be able to equally represent the kids and taxpayers of the community. “
Steven Phipps
EDITOR’S NOTE: Did not participate.
Debbie Sudhoff
Occupation: Areawide Development Corp. executive director
Biographical Info: “I am a native East Tennessean having lived in Blount County for over 30 years. My two children attended Blount County schools (Porter, Heritage Middle School, and Heritage High School). I am the executive director of Areawide Development Corp. which provides Small Business Administration financing for small businesses. I have worked in the financial industry for 34 years. I am a graduate of Leadership Blount, class of 2008. I served on the Blount County Education Foundation board from 2010-2014. I serve on the Blount County Community Action Agency board. I organized the first Heritage baccalaureate service in 2011.”
Why are you running for this position? “I am seeking reelection to the Blount County school board for over 10,000 reasons — one for every child enrolled. Our children deserve the very best education and to have all the tools and resources available to achieve academic success. I want to ensure we equip our students with an education that provides them success in their postsecondary education and/or careers they pursue following high school. I want to ensure that future leadership elevates our system in the correct direction and that our facility renovations/improvements/expansions continue over the next four years as our children deserve safe, secure learning environments.”
What relevant experience do you have? “Parent: I have been actively engaged in Blount County schools since 1998. Blount County Education Foundation board member: supporting our school system with educational resources. Board of Education: I have proudly served as the District 1 Board of Education representative since 2014. Professional career in the financial industry.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for office?
office? “I wholeheartedly believe in, support, and promote Blount County schools! I have been actively involved with Blount County schools since 1998 as a parent, volunteer, and as school board member (since 2014). Both of my children attended Blount County schools from kindergarten through graduation. My understanding of the needs of our students, each of our schools, the school system, and our community from serving on the Board of Education for the last eight years.”
Biographical Info: “I was born and raised in Maryville and attended these schools: Alnwick Elementary; Everett High School, class of 1969; University of Tennessee, 1973; Lincoln Memorial University, master’s in instructional administration and supervision, 1991; Lincoln Memorial University and Cumberland University, master’s plus 30 in curriculum and instruction. I am invested in our community: teacher for Blount County schools for 42 years, 1975-2017; CARE Teacher of the Year, 1994; attend Cornerstone Fellowship Church; member of Alpha Delta Kappa International Honorary Organization for Women Educators, Epsilon Chapter; trustee for Mount Tabor Cemetery; elected to serve on Blount County school board 2018.”
Why are you running for this position? “I am running for reelection to continue advancements for Blount County students in their education. These include working on efforts to recruit and retain highly qualified staff and promoting career and technical education opportunities. My priorities will continue to be making sure classes and curricula adequately prepare students for the job field and dealing with the challenges of funding and the wise spending of the taxpayers’ funds.”
What relevant experience do you have? “I have 42 years of experience as a classroom teacher and 3½ years serving as District 3 school board representative. I know the issues that must be addressed in order for all students to reach their maximum academic, social and emotional potential. Collaborating with parents, teachers and the general public is a must.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for office?
office? “My experiences in 42 years of service as a teacher and 3½ years on the Blount County school board make me different from the other candidates for this office. I understand the day-to-day operations of the classroom and have a sound knowledge of instruction, curriculum, and education programs. I would like to continue to work to improve instruction for all students. I have a strong work ethic and a passionate commitment to see that our Blount County schools graduate students who are college and career ready and prepared to be productive citizens.”
Stanley Ish Young Sr.
Occupation: Person-centered facilitator
Biographical Info: “A Blount County native, educated in the Maryville city school district. In 1977, I received a Bachelor of Science in psychology with a concentration in human anatomy. I have been employed with the state Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD) for 34 years. Currently, I serve as a person-centered facilitator for those with Intellectual Developmental Disabilities (IDD), helping them reach their maximum potential and have a meaningful life. As a mentor with TnAchieves, I motivate and encourage high school seniors to pursue postsecondary education in college and skilled trades. I worked with Children’s Hospital Inpatient Psychiatric Hospital as a primary counselor for latency-aged children, working closely with administrative staff and families.”
Why are you running for this position? “I love living in Blount County and have seen a tremendous amount of growth over my lifetime. I want to share what’s working for some schools with all our schools. I want to see our students walk across the stage, with the academic and interpersonal skills to be successful in our community.”
What relevant experience do you have? “My 34 years working to facilitate clients in reaching their maximum potential and have a meaningful life. This includes communicating with the family, school personnel, and others to coordinate educational curriculum and goals. My experience working through state and federal protocol with DIDD gives me the ability to work with others through difficult challenges. Working with TnAchieves provided the opportunity to motivate and encourage high school seniors to pursue college and skilled trades. My work with Children’s Hospital gave me insight into not only the needs of the child but also the needs of the family and greater community.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for office?
office? “My experience allowed me to be a successful person-centered facilitator, working with individuals of all ages with various mental health diagnoses. My career with DIDD and volunteering as a mentor with TnAchieves has provided great insight into the holistic family and how to identify their needs. My ability to strengthen parent involvement and identify successful strategies to enhance student development and reach their maximum potential is an asset.”
Occupation: Administrative assistant
Biographical Info: “I grew up in the Kansas City, Missouri, area. My father was a pastor, and my mother a homemaker. My dad’s love of God and education trickled down to me, the firstborn of three. I am married to my wonderful husband, Kevin, and together we share a blended family of three amazing boys. My education consists primarily of writing, teaching, and mentor-related disciplines. In addition, I enjoy a good book, the outdoors, and a love for traveling. I am currently an administrative assistant to a thriving youth ministry in town and very happy to call the Blount County community home.”
Why are you running for this position? “Blount County Schools (BCS) deserves leadership that values and addresses the community’s needs. As a mom with children in BCS, I understand how important it is for parents’ voices to be heard and their rights preserved. Our children deserve a quality education based on the core skills: reading, writing, and arithmetic. Not on divisive concepts like critical race theory. I want to see BCS students grow academically to achievement levels comparable to or exceeding surrounding districts. I pledge to strengthen community partnerships to ensure students, staff, and parents all smile again.”
What relevant experience do you have? “I graduated summa cum laude from Park University. My educational journey has afforded wide-ranging opportunities to mentor college students using various teaching strategies met with great success. In addition, I have taught in both urban and suburban school districts, so I have firsthand experience and knowledge of the economic disparities our children face. My passion is helping students develop proper study habits, time management skills, and accountability. Finally, as an administrative assistant of a local youth ministry, my passion remains developing positive relationships with parents and the community while helping students grow, mature, and achieve beyond their imagined skillsets.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for office?
office? “My passion and drive are unparalleled. Advocating for students is a calling. I understand the educational landscape is a fierce one. But, today, I stand before Blount County residents, equipped and ready to face any battle with dignity, respect, and a smile because these are our children. Parents deserve respect. Teachers deserve to be valued. Children deserve an education that preserves our value systems. Blount County students are some of the brightest and the best, and I will not leave any stone unturned until our district becomes recognized as a top-tier district that offers multiple pathways for all students.”
Brandon Everhart
Biographical Info: “I was born and raised in Blount County. I grew up at Fairview Elementary and was graduated from William Blount High School in 2000. I have been happily married for 11 years, and we have two children, Mercy Rose, 8, and Rowan, 2. I proudly serve on the Community Impact Committee for the United Way, and I am currently the chairman of the Blount County Education Foundation. I am in the 2022 Leadership Blount cohort. Our family attends Maryville First United Methodist Church.”
Why are you running for this position? “I believe education is the foundation of all great communities. I love our Blount County Schools and the opportunities they have given to me. My family has been in Blount County for generations and our schools were instrumental in the success of our lives.”
What relevant experience do you have? “I have worked closely with Blount County Schools since joining the board of the Blount County Education Foundation, which provides direct-to-classroom grants to our hardworking teachers. Through the grant funding process, I have been able to see the needs the teachers have while gaining a unique perspective from administrators as we work to improve our schools. I believe my experiences growing up here and being a student in Blount County school system helps better my understanding of what our community needs and values.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for office?
office? “To be forthright, I know very little about the other candidate, as she has only recently relocated to Blount County from out of state. I will learn about her at the same time the community does.”
Biographical Info: “Born and raised in Blount County, my family consisted of my parents and four older brothers. My brothers and I all graduated from Blount County high schools. I furthered my education at Hiwassee College earning an Associate of Arts degree. At Tennessee Wesleyan College, I graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in education with a focus in early childhood grades K-3 and 4-9. I began teaching in 1977 at Rocky Branch Elementary. While teaching I attended night classes at the University of Tennessee and received a master’s degree plus 30 hours. My endorsements included curriculum, instruction, administration, and supervision.”
Why are you running for this position? “I am running for this position because I like to see children learn, develop skills, and succeed. I will continue to emphasize that student academic performance is important to the child, parents, school system, and our community. We all want our students to graduate with the ability to be successful in whatever role they take in our society. Assisting students and teachers is a wonderful opportunity.”
What relevant experience do you have? “I began teaching at Rocky Branch Elementary in grades 3-5 (1984). I then transitioned to Binfield Elementary teaching grades 6-8 (1988). I was selected to open Eagleton Elementary for grades K-8. Next, I opened a new school at Townsend Elementary and remained the principal there for 15 years. Due to student perseverance and teacher dedication, Townsend was recognized for academic growth and even received a visit from President George W. Bush (2006). I was chosen to open another new school at Carpenters Elementary and remained for seven years before retiring. I am currently serving on the Blount County school board.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office?
office? “I am different from others because I will not give up. I will continue to keep the focus on academic excellence. I believe in being present in the schools to see in person what is happening at our schools. I know what our students are capable of doing and I want to see them achieve it. I believe in our students and teachers.”
Carole Jewett
Biographical Info: “I’m a mother and grandmother. My graduate education is in psychology/mental health nursing, childhood development and special education. I taught nursing in universities, retired as a captain from the Navy Nurse Corps and am a Vietnam and Desert Storm veteran. I served in the Peace Corps and traveled extensively. I also served 13 years as a mission pilot in the Civil Air Patrol.”
Why are you running for this position? “The mental health and well-being of children and teachers have been driven to a breaking point by the pandemic and the fear and grief it has brought. I decided that it was time to ‘Put up or shut up!’ Among the responsibilities of a school board these days is mitigating the effects of COVID disruptions on our children and teachers. With my educational background and experience in childhood development, it made sense to bring that training and experience to the table. And as a Nurse Corps officer for 32 years, I learned much about teamwork, leadership and making hard decisions.”
What relevant experience do you have? “As a mother, I can relate to parents who want the best learning experience for their child and who look to a school board for support and guidance. As a nurse, I understand how the COVID challenges can affect students’ mental health and their academic achievement. As a nursing instructor, I understand the complexities of a good curriculum. Teachers and educational specialists are the experts and know how to do this. Hire the best, support them, give them the tools they need and let them do their job.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for office?
office? “The incumbent for this position is an experienced educator but times are changing rapidly. There is a growing need by parents and teachers for more transparency and communication with school boards. Parents are more vocal about their concerns and deserve to be heard. I will always listen with an open mind and answer questions honestly and with respect.”
