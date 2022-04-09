2022 Blount County Primary: County Clerk

The duties of the county clerk include public notices, recording County Commission and Beer Board minutes, motor vehicle and boat licensing and registration, issuing marriage licenses and business licenses, and keeping a record of notaries in the county. The office is elected to a four-year term. (Source: Blount County Clerk, BlountTN.org)
Gaye Hasty
Biographical Info: “Married to Mark Hasty Sr. for 42 years. Two children: Mark Jr. and Ashlee Hasty; Allen and Marissa Lambert; eight grandchildren. Graduate of Porter High School and Hiwassee College. Received the Certified Public Administrator designation with the County Officials Certificate Training Program through the University of Tennessee and County Technical Assistance Service. Completed the Local Government Leadership Program through Naifeh Center for Effective Leadership, class of 2020.”
Why are you running for this position? “To continue to serve the citizens of Blount County and to keep the county clerk’s office a user-friendly, transparent, efficient environment.”
What relevant experience do you have? ”I have served as the county clerk for six years. I am familiar with the many hours that the job entails, and I love what I do. My strong organizational skills have helped to transform the clerk’s office into a more user-friendly and efficiently run organization. I am actively involved in the Tennessee County Clerk’s Association and the East Tennessee Clerk’s Association. I am currently serving on the legislative committee, the hotel/motel tax committee, the conference planning committee, and chairman of the marriage and vital records committee.”
Marte Lawrence
Biographical Info: “I was born and raised in East Tennessee. My family is from Tazewell in Claiborne County. I moved with my mother to Mississippi for several years after my mother remarried. I met my husband there and we will celebrate our 30th wedding anniversary in June. We have one son. We moved back to Tennessee when my husband got the opportunity to come to work in Blount County and have been here ever since.”
Why are you running for this position? “I believe my master’s in business and work experience would enable me to effectively serve the citizens of Blount County.”
What relevant experience do you have? ”I have experience taking and keeping minutes from committee meetings, dealing with the public, bookkeeping and am technology savvy. I also have 15-plus years dealing with the circuit, chancery and federal court systems.”
