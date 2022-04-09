The county commission serves as the legislative body of county government. The county commission adopts an annual county budget, sets the county property tax rate, makes certain appointments, and adopts ordinances and resolutions. Commissioners are elected to four-year terms. (Source: Blount County Commission, BlountTN.org)
District 6, Seat A Nick Bright
Affiliation:Republican
EDITOR’S NOTE: Did not participate.
Phil Tiehen
Affiliation:Democrat
Occupation:Retired
Biographical Info: “Phil Tiehen grew up in the blue-collar city of Galesburg, Illinois, where he learned the value of hard work and helping others. The eldest son of seven siblings, he and his wife raised their family in Galesburg before moving to Blount County. Phil is a retired HVAC journeyman whose work included the installation, maintenance, and repair of all types of HVAC/R systems. A 38-year union member, Phil knows that when people organize they have power to make communities thrive. Phil believes that preserving and protecting Blount County is important to all of the members of our community.”
Why are you running for this position? “I believe the county could use a fresh set of eyes on the commission to help address the problems of unchecked growth and infrastructure with more conscientious decision making to maintain the beauty of Blount County.”
What relevant experience do you have?”Being in the building trades for over 30 years and being directly involved in planning and executing projects in coordination with the other trades to achieve a common outcome has given me the experience needed to listen and work together for the good of the county.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for
office? “This will be the first public office I have run for and I will be the first to admit that it is a daunting task. That being said, I will be committed to hearing the voices and concerns of the people in my district and of the county as a whole without having to worry about pleasing or accommodating the wishes of those with special interests.”
District 6, Seat B Tom Cole
Affiliation:Republican
Occupation:Management
Biographical Info: “I have lived in Blount County for 30 years, been married for 34 years, and have raised 3 boys in Blount County. I have worked in a large automotive supplier here in Blount County for over 30 years and been in management for over 20 years. I have a small farm that I operate after work where I raise cattle and occasionally some pigs. In addition to farming, I like to fish and go camping.”
Why are you running for this position? “I am running for this position because I want to stay active in the community and I want to make sure we keep Blount County a great place to live. We need to make sure we have a clear path forward for the huge growth that we are seeing and the infrastructure to support it while continuing to manage the spending and debt in Blount County to keep taxes low.”
What relevant experience do you have?”I have a lot of experience in managing large budgets, problem solving, and working with people as a team to get things done through my work experience. My personal life has shown that I am dedicated, family oriented, have good values, and I am a hard worker.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for
office? “The relevant experience that I just listed says a lot, but people that know me would say I have a very logical approach and thinking way that allows me to show leadership. I am a good listener and will gather all of the facts before making decisions. In this position I recognize that I am there to represent the people of Blount County.”
Misty Davis
Affiliation:Republican
Occupation: Insurance agent
Biographical Info: Born and raised in Maryville and lived in the Binfield Community all my life. Graduated from William Blount High School and received a Methodist Scholarship and graduated from Tusculum College with a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Management Marketing Concentration. I am a single mother when I am not at work, I am at my sons travel baseball games supporting FCA 323 or Greenback Football. My hobbies are cooking and attending UT football games.
Why are you running for this position? I am passionate about the history and future of our County and the people living in it. I feel in my heart this is my opportunity to give back by keeping Blount Conservative.
What relevant experience do you have? My achievements in organizational management and accounting will help contribute to the success of our counties growth development, infrastructure and education planning. I served as the President of The Credentials Committee for Fort Loudon Electric District 5.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office? I communicate very forward but also possess empathetic communication skills. I build rapport and establish long lasting relationships with everyone.
District 7, Seat A Tom Stinnett
Affiliation:Republican
Occupation: Retired
Biographical Info: Married to Patricia Long Stinnett, 40 years; children, Alyson Flynn, 36 years old, Cameron Taylor Stinnett, 31 years old; two granddaughters; lifelong citizen of Blount County; member of Central Baptist Church Alcoa; bachelor’s degree from East Tennessee State University, 1979; master’s degree in safety from the University of Tennessee, 1982; educational specialist degree from Lincoln Memorial, 1986; conservative; and spend my free time as a volunteer with Blount County Community Action Agency.
Why are you running for this position? I am running for the Commission position of District 7A in order to continue my work improving public safety, agriculture, and the wellbeing of our county employees. I have been honored to serve as your District 7A Commissioner for the last 8 years and look forward to continuing to work for the benefit of Blount County.
What relevant experience do you have?As the District 7A incumbent, I have gained irreplaceable experience that I can apply to the position on day one. I thoroughly gather all the information and facts on an issue in order to determine how my decision will impact the applicable entities. This has allowed me to make tough decisions to the betterment of our community.
Sheldon Sapoznik
Affiliation:Democrat
Occupation:BioGill North America Inc. vice president
Biographical Info: “I have 20 years of county government experience in an agriculturally sensitive area reliant on tourism and farming as mainstays of the community economy. After leaving the public sector, I started a small business serving the wastewater needs of the agricultural industry. I am now a company executive for a small wastewater manufacturer serving the food and beverage industry. The son of a school teacher, I learned early on the importance of education. Originally from California, my wife and I have been proud residents of Friendsville for about 7 years. I am an avid equestrian and sports fan (Go Vols!).”
Why are you running for this position? “This campaign comes down to one major issue, stopping the overdevelopment of our beautiful rural community! Strategic and slow, moderate growth in line with our primary guiding principle of maintaining our rural heritage is what is needed. We are spiraling out of control with unchecked development inconsistent with the needs of the community. With out-of-control growth comes crime, traffic, overcrowded schools, environmental impacts, higher taxation, poverty, and unsustainable rise in real estate/housing costs. I pledge to put common sense and realistic protections in place to secure our future as a rural county rooted in our agricultural and open-space history.”
What relevant experience do you have?“I have 20 years of county government experience in a planning department. An environmental health professional with a proven track record focused on mindful regulation and planned zoning to balance the needs of industry and the community. As a small-business owner and corporate executive, I have proven fiscal responsibility with an emphasis on spending every allocated dollar with impactful intent. I am a methodical thinker relying on data and metrics to guide policy and positions and have experience saying “No” to big developers and influential stakeholders looking to skirt regulation and silence the will of the people.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for
office? “I am immensely qualified with years of experience protecting agricultural lands from overdevelopment. I have firsthand knowledge of the impacts unchecked growth has on a community and have decades of experience writing and enforcing regulations to assure rural communities and farmland are preserved. My blend of business expertise and understanding of government responsibilities makes me uniquely qualified to serve Blount County during this critical time. Overdevelopment of Blount County transcends political party and I will be working to earn the support of all voters; Democrats, Republicans, and Independents who want to protect our rural and small-town community.”
District 7, Seat B Staci Crisp-Lawhorn
Affiliation:Republican
Occupation:Family nurse practitioner
Biographical Info: “I am a lifelong resident of Blount County and District 7. I am a 1989 graduate of William Blount High School, a 1993 graduate of Maryville College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in chemistry and a 1995 graduate of University of Tennessee with a Master of Science degree in nursing. I work as a family nurse practitioner for Mediko. I have two children: Ty, 22, a firefighter with Rural Metro, and Andi Love, 15, a freshman at Alcoa High School. I currently serve on the Family Promise board of directors and am a member of Middlesettlements United Methodist Church.”
Why are you running for this position? “Blount County is a very special place to me and my family. I want to see Blount County flourish in a responsible manner without sacrificing our county’s small-town feel and quality of life. My father, Bill Crisp, was a teacher, principal, Friendsville mayor, District 7 county commissioner, and Blount County mayor. His servant leadership also inspired me to run for County Commission. I want to use my experience and talents to serve this community where I can most effectively. I want to cultivate more recognition for and connection to the resources, people, and businesses here in our backyard.”
What relevant experience do you have?“I have held the office of county commissioner for District 7, Seat B, for the past four years. I have experience defining high-level goals and long-range outcomes as well as identifying ways and means to achieve desired outcomes. I work well in high-stress environments and emergency situations. I have created numerous budgets for large-scale organizations and have experience working on numerous boards and committees.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for
office? “I believe I offer a unique perspective stemming from the multifaceted views of the political realms that I have been fortunate enough to experience. Observing the leadership of my father, my experience as a county commissioner, my civilian position within the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, as well as my role as a mother, have allowed me to better understand the needs of the community as a whole and work towards continuing the betterment of Blount County.”
John Ross Conley
Affiliation:Democrat
Occupation:Media specialist
Biographical Info: “I am a graduate of William Blount High School and The University of Tennessee.”
Why are you running for this position? “I have spent time living and working in dozens of communities all across the country. I have worked with local governments and nonprofits of each community connecting with the members of those communities. Blount County is no different, its citizens have needs and desire connection with the local government. Our current commission fails at making that connection, I wish to change that. I can guarantee that if I’m elected, the words of all the concerned citizens in Blount County will no longer fall on intentionally deafened ears.”
What relevant experience do you have?“I am raising a family in Blount County. I own a home in Blount County. My experience is one that includes witnessing our county be consumed by bad practices of uncontrolled overdevelopment, lack of integrity in the stewardship of our globally unique natural resources, and unwillingness to invest in the future of Blount County in favor of short-term gains. My experience is one of a frustrated, concerned, and loyal Blount County resident that says enough is enough. It is time for some accountability.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for
office? “I am a youth soccer coach, student pastor, working for a nonprofit, a dad and husband, and a product of Blount County schools. Many other candidates are also those exact types of things. All across this ballot, which is a very full ballot, you find a wide array of model citizens representing everything good about Blount County. I am proud to share a ballot with all of them. The Democrats on this ballot desire for Blount County residents to regain confidence in their local government that is currently missing. We have your back, and that is why we are different.”
District 8, Seat A Brad Bowers
Affiliation:Republican
Occupation:Self employed
Biographical Info: “Born at Blount Memorial Hospital on Aug. 31, 1964, and raised in the Oak View/Walland community on the family’s country farm. Parents: Tom and Charlotte Bowers. Sister: Kristi Yates. Married to Melissa Myers Bowers since 1994. Three children: Gracie, Thomas, and Railee (deceased). Graduated from Heritage High School and University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Science in agriculture.”
Why are you running for this position? “Maintain and keep our government efficiently and as small as possible while providing Blount Countians with the best possible service. Keep debt low and keep government from intruding into our lives as much as possible.”
What relevant experience do you have?“Past experience as a commissioner, worked in county government for 10 years, being self-employed, all give me a unique perspective to make a very good commissioner.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for
office? “I think my experience sets me apart and gives me light years of knowledge that my opponent doesn’t have. My Republican conservative values are also very important and set me apart from my opponent.”
Phil Young
Affiliation:Democrat
Occupation:Retired
Biographical Info: “My dad was in the Army and stationed in Colorado when I was born. We moved around. My family has had military connections since 1938. Moving to Tennessee in 1976, I started a landscaping/retail nursery business. Thirty-two years ago, I married my wife, Patti, and began teaching at a Knoxville inner-city school. We raised two children and started an equestrian facility on our farm. My 20 of teaching were at Walland Elementary School. Now I want to be the Blount County District 8A commissioner.”
Why are you running for this position? “Blount County is home. I want to work to keep it ‘Peaceful.’ Rampant growth is a problem. Planning and zoning policies need careful attention. As a retired teacher, all education issues are important, especially upgrading school facilities, increasing salaries to attract and keep teachers and staff, and preparing students for the 21st century workforce. Small businesses are the backbone of communities. I will promote small businesses, especially agriculture, and the infrastructure to support them. Everyone deserves economic, political, and social rights opportunities. I will work for veterans, a reduction of food insecurity, and local efforts to reduce climate change.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for
office? “As a Democratic candidate, I am running unopposed in the primary election.”
District 8, Seat B Jeff Jopling
Affiliation:Republican
Occupation:Self employed
Biographical Info: “Jeff is a Blount County (Townsend) resident who attended Townsend Elementary, Walland Middle School, Heritage High School, and earned his bachelor’s degree in music from Maryville College. Jeff has served one term on the County Commission (2018-2022) representing District 8. Jeff is the pianist at his church, Tuckaleechee United Methodist Church, the lead singer in the Jeff Jopling Band and he helps run his family farm called Country Manor Acres where they specialize in weddings, vacation lodging, and horseback riding/training.”
Why are you running for this position? “I hold this office to represent the residents and businesses that live and work here now, and to maintain Blount County’s rural atmosphere. I see no need to incentivize and more importantly subsidize new businesses to move here as this is already a great place to live and work. New businesses need no more incentive than that and it is my belief that any further subsidy is simply putting the government in a position of helping new businesses at the expense of current and existing taxpayers.”
What relevant experience do you have?“As the incumbent, I have currently held this office for one term (2018-2022) and I seek reelection to have the opportunity to continue the work that we have been doing for four years.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for
office
? “I believe that there are many who seek this office for their own political gain, feather in their cap or resume builder. I don’t care about any of those things. The reason I got involved in county government in the first place (at the expense of my own business) is to help protect my business, my family, and other businesses and families like mine who need and deserve honest representation from their government without political or financial aspirations motivating their decisions.”
Pete Girard
Affiliation:Democrat
EDITOR’S NOTE: Did not participate.
District 9, Seat A Ron French
Affiliation:Republican
Occupation:Retired
Biographical Info: “Bachelor of Science, environmental health, East Tennessee State University, 1971. Served in the U.S. Army. March 1972-May 1976, (1st lieutenant), honorable discharge. Member of Seymour Volunteer Fire Department board of directors, 1992-present; Blount County commissioner, 1998-2002, 2006-present; married, Gail (McMurray) French, 1974; daughter, Jackie (French) Stryker, son-in-law, Brandon Stryker; grandson, Bryant; son, Russell French, daughter-in-law, Amanda (Orr) French; grandson, Jackson, granddaughter, Keeton.”
Why are you running for this position? “As requested by my constituents, I am seeking reelection to again serve the citizens of the 9th District as one of their Blount County commissioners. It has been an honor and privilege to represent these folks and, if reelected, I look forward to continuing to do so in the future.”
What relevant experience do you have?“As the incumbent commissioner from the 9th District, I am currently serving as chairman of the Blount County County Commission and chairman of the Blount County Beer Board. Additionally, I serve as a member of the Blount County Agenda Committee, Emergency Communication District board of directors, Emergency Medical Services board, Public Records Commission, Cable Television Authority, audit committee, and the ad hoc committee to study commission rules. In the past, I have served as chairman of the education committee, as a member of the ethics committee, human resources/insurance committee, and the Planning Commission.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for
office? “Through the years, the knowledge and experience I have gained as a small-business owner, as a member of several community organization boards and having served on multiple Blount County committees has taught me to always try and find as much knowledge as possible and listen to both sides of an issue. I have no hidden agendas and the only special interest I have is to try and make intelligent, well-informed and cost-effective decisions that benefit not only the 9th District but all Blount County citizens. If reelected I will continue to follow these policies and procedures.”
Leah Hood
Affiliation:Republican
EDITOR’S NOTE: Did not participate.
District 9, Seat B Steve Mikels
Affiliation:Republican
EDITOR’S NOTE: Did not participate.
Chuck Tallent
Affiliation:Republican
EDITOR’S NOTE: Did not participate.
Alice Wardrep
Affiliation:Democrat
Occupation:Health care
Biographical Info: “From Southwest Virginia; lived in Blount County since 1998. Worked in health for entire career; spent 30 years with a major health care company in national operations management and regional sales and operations management. Experienced in working with people, understanding, finding and implementing solutions and working within a budget.”
Why are you running for this position? “I am a moderate who wants to have a part in maintaining our standard of living in Blount County. I want to work with my fellow Blount County neighbors to get done the things we need done in the best possible manner. We need to take care of our environment and ...”
What relevant experience do you have? “Over 30 years as a manager has given me experience in many different aspects of running a business (or in this case being part of a county commission). In addition, I am an experienced public speaker.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for
office? “I have strong management experience, experience in public speaking and sharing information, and my years spent in health care helps me to better understand medical issues that the public faces on a daily basis. I listen and try to understand things from other’s perspective and work to find an agreeable solution, this is in my opinion a strong attribute for someone in public office. I am a driver and I work well with others to get things done in the best possible manner.”
District 10, Seat A Linda Jenkins Webb
Affiliation:Republican
Occupation: Operations manager
Biographical Info: “First, I’m a wife and mother of two grown daughters. I have lived in the Louisville community for more than 55 years. I previously worked in the banking industry for 25 years in Blount County, and for the last 12 years I’ve worked for the town of Louisville.”
Why are you running for this position? “I’m seeking reelection for District 10, Seat A, because I believe I have a unique combination of life and work experiences to represent the people of District 10, and I believe I can bring something positive to the County Commission. I want the best outcomes for the people who live in my community, and I understand compromise means that no one gets everything they want, but everyone gets some of what they want.”
What relevant experience do you have?
“I have lived in the Louisville community for more than 55 years; the past 12 years, I’ve worked as the town of Louisville’s operations manager. In that capacity, I have had the opportunity to learn how a municipality works — not only policy and procedures but that it doesn’t work in a vacuum. In Blount County, for example, the own of Louisville must work in partnership with the Blount County government. I’ve also been fortunate to complete several courses with both the Municipal Technical Assistance Service along with County Technical Assistance Service. I have been honored to serve District 10.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for
office? “When I considered these questions, it occurred to me that I know so many people in District 10 — friends from school, from church, neighbors, and in a lot of the families, I know more than one or two generations and even extended family members. But I also have the pleasure of meeting a lot of the new residents who come into the Town Hall to get building permits or just ask questions about Louisville. I have lived some of the history of our community, but I get to see where we’re going, too.”
District 10, Seat B Steven J. Kelley Jr.
Affiliation:Republican
Occupation:Realtor, hospitality manager
Biographical Info: “My family moved here from South Carolina in the early ‘90s when my father took a job at DENSO Manufacturing, where he still works. I attended Walland Middle and Heritage High School. After high school, I attended Pellissippi State Technical Community College while working full time, and a few years later, I completed my Bachelor of Science in organizational management from Tusculum College. Almost 10 years ago, I married my beautiful wife, April, and several years ago we purchased and renovated our first home here in Louisville (District 10), where we hope to retire.”
Why are you running for this position? “We love living in Louisville (District 10), and I have always felt that I wanted to be a larger part of the community. I have always wanted to be involved, and this opportunity would allow me to continue to represent my community.”
What relevant experience do you have?“For years I have attended almost every County Commission meeting and tried to be active in Blount County meetings. In 2018, I was appointed to the Louisville Planning Commission; in November 2020, I was elected as an alderman for the town of Louisville (a voluntary/unpaid position). I am constantly involved in anything I can that our community does or needs, and I plan to continue doing so. I also feel my experience in sales and hospitality has conditioned me to work with people, lead, listen, and try to find agreeable solutions when there are conflicts or differing opinions.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for
office? “The main difference is my desire to serve our community. I’ve been involved in our community as long as I’ve lived here. In years of attending County Commission meetings I’ve learned many things about our county including many of the arising issues. Usually, I am one of the few citizens at the meetings until a few months prior to election when a few candidates make the last-minute decision to ‘become involved.’ Vote for someone who is passionate about your district with the track record prove it. Vote for someone who will represent you and your district. Vote for Steven Kelley.”
David Wells
Affiliation:Republican
Occupation:Emerald Youth Foundation vice president
Biographical Info: Born and live in Blount County. Attended Friendsville Elementary, William Blount High School, and the University of Tennessee. Married to JJ Wells, a 25-plus-year educator in Blount County Schools. We are blessed to have two sons, Carson and Dawson. Carson is a graduating senior at Carson-Newman University and Dawson is a junior at William Blount. We attend Middlesettlements United Methodist Church, where my wife grew up. I also currently serve the church as worship director. For the past 10 years, I have also served as the vice president of the board for Eagleton Ball Park.
Why are you running for this position? “I have been blessed to live in this community all my life. My work life has taken me to Knoxville every day for the past 25-plus years. This is a way for me to utilize the experience and skills I have developed to give back to my hometown. Also, I feel the time is right in my life to offer to serve in this way.”
What relevant experience do you have? ”Prior to my current work at Emerald Youth, I served as general manager for Foothills Broadcasting, a group of four radio stations serving East Tennessee. That executive leadership role gave me a lot of opportunities to connect with the communities and businesses we served. The areas I lead now at Emerald Youth include business contract management, facility development/management, as well technology and data systems. These roles allow me to work with Knox County Commission, Knoxville City Council, Planning Commission, and others. I feel all of these provide very relevant experience to serve well for the role of Blount County commissioner.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for
office? In addition to my experience, which itself I feel is unique, I have developed long-term relationships with businesses and community leaders across Blount County. With always living here, as well as my wife, along with our work through church, sports, and community organization involvement, there are opportunities to connect and hear from those relationships as decisions are being formulated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.