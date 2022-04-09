The county commission serves as the legislative body of county government. The county commission adopts an annual county budget, sets the county property tax rate, makes certain appointments, and adopts ordinances and resolutions. Commissioners are elected to four-year terms. (Source: Blount County Commission, BlountTN.org)
District 1, Seat A Shawn K. Carter Sr.
Affiliation: Republican
Occupation: Retired
Biographical Info: I grew up in a small Va. town called Glade Springs. In high school I played football, basketball and track for the Patrick Henry Rebles in Emory Va. A decorated U.S. Army veteran. Worked for two years in the U. S. Postal Service. A lifelong resident of Blount County, where I have lived with my wife and four children. Pastored the Lenoir City Church of God for 12 years and have coached football for 21 years.
Why are you running for this position? With the growth that we have experienced as a county many hard choices will have to be made in order to maintain our county sufficiently without a drop off. To keep our schools up to date, our roads taken care of and to continue to have safe communities which takes a funded police force. We need fiscal conservatives. I love this county, and I will be graciously humble and dedicated to serve everyone in my district.
What relevant experience do you have?My military training has taught me leadership and discipline and how to work with others to evaluate all aspects of a situation and end with a favorable result for whatever may occur. As a pastor I learned to really listen to people and their concerns, and to truly care. At Department of Defense and the USPS, being a service to the community, being part of something that is greater than yourself. I have been elected in district one twice in past years and I am familiar with all the county boards.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office?Im a proud Black American Republican Army Vet.At the local level commissioners should be elected to care and listen to all voices from the county regardless of color, financial status, religious beliefs and sexuality. We are elected to be the voice of the people, not the voice of certain individuals. Being a commissioner is not just something I want to do in my spare time. To truly do the job and do it well, one must make a commitment to the people of the district.
Jessica Hannah
Affiliation: Republican
Jack
ie Hill
Affiliation: Democrat
Occupation: Retired
Biographical Info: “Graduated salutatorian from Charles M. Hall High School. She received bachelor’s, master’s, and MBA degrees from Tennessee State University, University of Michigan, and University of Rochester. While employed at Kodak, she held domestic and international positions and was featured in Ebony Magazine as ‘One of the 100 Best and Brightest Blacks in Corporate America.’ Upon retirement to Blount County, she completed the Leadership Blount, the Chancellors Associates (UT), and the Experience Your Smokies programs. She received honors for public service, including the Game Changer Award (Alcoa/Blount County NAACP), and the Legacy of Excellence Award (Alcoa City Schools Foundation).
Why are you running for this position?“Blount County is a wonderful place to live, work and play and accordingly, deserves elected representatives who want to continue and build upon the progress that has been made and just as importantly, representatives who listen and then act upon what they have learned. This is my pledge!”
What relevant experience do you have? “I have over 25 years of strategic, administrative, budgetary, and personnel experiences at Eastman Kodak leading technical and non-technical operations both small and large organizations.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for office?“My experience is broad with responsibilities for leading small and large organizations, both domestically and internationally. My commitment to work hard continues even into retirement. Also, my decision to come out of retirement provides me with the opportunity to give back to a county that supported me as I was growing up. I have lived a life beyond my wildest dreams and now I am back offering my services. Yes, contrary to popular belief, ‘you can go back home!’”
District 1, Seat B Nikki Bolinger
Affiliation: Democrat
Occupation: Personal insurance underwriter
Biographical Info: “Nikki has been a resident of Blount County for 17 years. She graduated from Maryville College as a Bonner Scholar with a bachelor’s in business and currently works as a personal insurance underwriter. Nikki has been married for the last 11 years and has a daughter who attends Foothills Elementary, along with two dogs, a cat and a fish. As a family, they like to enjoy the neighborhood parks, library and great local restaurants and shops Blount County has to offer. They also get to Disney as much as possible.”
Why are you running for this position? “Nikki is running for County Commission to ensure Blount County thrives for all its residents. Her goals on the commission are to ensure that the county sustains its current period of growth and develops a cohesive zoning plan, improves its environmental conservation while also adopting practical policies to ensure Blount County remains affordable for current and future residents to be able to enjoy.”
What relevant experience do you have? “Nikki is a full-time working wife and mother. She can prioritize the most pressing items while balancing tasks and making everyone a priority. As an insurance underwriter, Nikki makes decisions daily based on risk versus reward. Whether she is negotiating with partners at work, her husband, or her young daughter, she recognizes that you need to be able to hear the other person and evaluate what will work best. From her time at Maryville College as a Bonner Scholar volunteering in the community and since, she has seen the need in Blount County and how that gap has been growing.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for office?“Nikki will bring a unique vision based on the hard work she put in to establish a life in Blount County. After growing up outside Chicago, she planted roots here after graduating from college and sees where the needs lie for its residents and what we can do to grow in a beneficial way. As a parent, Nikki sees the current struggles our schools face with the increase in families moving here and the amenities Blount County lacks that nearby towns have. She is ready to work hard with our residents to ensure Blount County reaches and exceeds its potential.”
Earl McMahan
Affiliation: Republican
District 2, Seat A Mike Akard
Affiliation: Republican
Occupation: Akard Commutator
of Tennessee
Biographical Info: “Married incredible wife Donna, 1996. Parents, Wayne Akard and Susie (Myers of Townsend) Bowman and the late Jack Bowman, DDS. Grandparents, Herbert (of Cades Cove) and Kathryn Douglas Myers. Birthplace: Blount Memorial Hospital. Attended First Baptist Alcoa Church. Product of Alcoa City Schools. Selected ‘Who’s Who?’ among class of 1983. Secret Service clearance to meet President Ronald Reagan; twice assisted presidential press corps locally. Business major, University of Tennessee, 1983-87. Bachelor of business administration, East Tennessee State University. Marketing/sales manager, ICC in Maryville, 1990-1993. Founded ACT in 1993. Reelected to Blount County Commission, 2018. Chairman of redistricting committee, 2021.”
Why are you running for this position? “I’m a native Blount Countian with conservative values. I believe Blount County is the perfect place to live, work, and raise a family. People relocate here because we enjoy the ‘total package.’ Our low property tax rates are extremely appealing. Local residents typically support conservative Republicans 3:1 to continue improving Blount County without the pitfalls of Democrat-run communities. I have been working with conservative officials building on a common-sense, fiscally responsible, pay-as-we-go plan to continue building a better Blount County. Current fuel prices nationwide are a perfect example of what happens with Democrats in charge.”
What relevant experience do you have? “Unlike my opponent’s party, Republicans believe in fiscal responsibility and know how to get things done efficiently. I’ve been blessed with tremendous success in founding (from scratch) ACT and managing a team of professionals operating a world-renowned electric motor part manufacturing business. I credit much of ACT’s and Blount County’s phenomenal success to conservative commitment to sensible spending within our means, always aggressively pursuing the best deals, seeking competitive quotations, and performing routine price comparisons. Throughout my time as a commissioner, I helped save Blount County’s taxpayers a tremendous amount of money without eliminating or reducing services provided.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for office? “Red state conservative values vs. Blue state liberalism. Local Democratic Party is advertising and sponsoring candidates for nearly every office in Blount County. 2020 local election was 72 percent Republican vs 27 percent Democrat and we’ve all seen the horrific national results from Democrat rule since 2020. I’m encouraging every Republican to get out to vote to continue traditional Blount County conservative values and properly serve taxpayers with proven ‘pay-as-we-go’ progress for Blount County while incurring no new debt and continuing successes like Tennessee’s annual State Audits showing no findings 7 of last 9 years (unprecedented). I will vote Republican.”
Tracey Farr
Affiliation: Democrat
Occupation: Associate professor
Biographical Info: “Tracey lives in Springbrook and has one son in college, two daughters in Alcoa schools. She effectively sets goals, meets deadlines and works hard to follow through. She has a master’s in organizational management, Tusculum University, and a Bachelor of Arts, University of Tennessee, in political science. She served on a Central America mission team, graduated from Knoxville Community Action Agency’s Community Leadership Class and University of Tennessee’s inaugural cohort of the Consortium for Social Enterprise Effectiveness and was recently chosen to serve for the Tennessee Board of Regents inaugural class of High Impact Practice Ambassadors for statewide service-learning promotion.”
Why are you running for this position? “To put my leadership skills to work for our growing community and make sure that our district is well informed about development and planning. Also hoping to represent the district from a neighbor and parent’s perspective as we all want our future generations to have ample opportunities for their career and their quality of life.”
What relevant experience do you have? “Seventeen years in nonprofit leadership and 10-plus years of strategic planning, human resource management and teaching. Volunteered hundreds of hours in the community and works to bring diverse groups together to foster collaboration.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for office?“I am not a politician, and I am not concerned about working with people that have different ideas. Approaching conflicts as potential opportunities can help me work with many leaders so we can keep our focus grounded and lead this community in paced and smart growth with very diverse populations in mind.”
District 2, Seat B Wayne Baldwin
Affiliation: Republican
Occupation: Technology manager
Biographical Info: “I am originally from the Greenback area and attended Greenback School where I graduated in 2007. I began my career at Blount County 911 in 2011 as a dispatcher and moved into the position of information technology manager in 2017. I am married to my wife Haley and we have one son, Eli, who recently turned 2. We attend Piney Grove Baptist Church in Maryville.”
Why are you running for this position? “With this commission seat becoming vacant it is very important that we fill it with a true conservative Republican candidate who has experience maintaining a budget and has no family ties or conflicts of interest. We must keep our property taxes low and adjust the rate if the property tax reassessment causes an increase. I will never be in favor of any tax rate increase for our county. I also believe that we are in desperate need of improved zoning that will reduce rapid overdevelopment.”
What relevant experience do you have? “In my position I work with employees from the municipalities, county, all three school systems and everyone in between. I believe that those relationships will definitely help when needing to get things accomplished. I also manage one of the largest financial line items at the 911 center, technology. I have always been and always will be a good steward with the tax dollars I am in charge of managing. With all of that said, I am also a believer that experience when it comes to politics is not always a good thing.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for office? “My objective is to serve the citizens of Blount County by reducing duplication of services, wasteful spending and increasing funding where we need it. I strongly support Fund 177 which doesn’t require money to be split with the two city school systems. This fund has been huge when it comes to the county schools playing catch-up on backlogged maintenance projects. I do not believe that politics and family should mix and I have no conflicts of interest when it comes to me seeking this position. I would term limit myself to one to two terms.”
Dyran Bledsoe
Affiliation: Republican
Occupation: Teacher
Biographical Info: “I was born and raised in Alcoa. I attended Alcoa City Schools, graduating from Alcoa High School in 1994. I went on to receive my bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Tennessee. Shortly after graduating from UT, I received my education specialist degree from Lincoln Memorial University. I have been an educator at Alcoa Middle School for 21 years. My wife, Brandy, graduated from William Blount High School in 1998 and is a nurse practitioner at a private office. I have two wonderful kids: Karson, a freshman at Alcoa High, and Cooper, a third-grader at Alcoa Intermediate School.”
Why are you running for this position? “I am running for this position because I have a passion for public service. Blount County has always been my home. I would like to put my leadership skills to work for the citizens of Blount County. The County Commission would be another avenue for me to serve. If elected, I will represent the citizens with honesty and integrity. It would be an honor to serve as a voice for the citizens in District 2.”
What relevant experience do you have? “I have served in several leadership positions. As an educator, school athletic director, and youth sports director, I have worked with the public for the past 21 years. I serve in a leadership role every day for the kids and parents in the community. This has allowed me to develop effective communication skills with individuals from all walks of life. It would be an honor to bring my experience to the Blount County Commission.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for office?“Out of respect for the other candidates, I will not speak of others in my campaign. I really don’t know how I am different, because I personally do not know them. Voters can make their decisions based on what I share about myself. I wish everyone the best in the upcoming election.”
District 3, Seat A Nathan Farnham
Affiliation: Democrat
Scott King
Affiliation: Republican
District 3, Seat B Mike Caylor
Affiliation: Republican
Robert K. Hanye
Affiliation:Democrat
Occupation: Retired
Biographical Info: “I grew up on Long Island, the offspring of a Georgia boy and a Lower East Side (New York City) girl. I attended the University of Pittsburgh, where I met and then married a coal miner’s daughter from Western Pennsylvania. We have two children and four grandchildren, two of whom were born here and attend local public schools. We have lived on Long Island and in New Jersey, Virginia and upstate New York. We chose Blount County because of its beauty, affordability and closeness to family. We bought our Blount County home in 2013.”
Why are you running for this position? “I am running because I believe my experience can help the commission in its decision making. I see a Blount County that protects its rural character and the environment, values its diversity, provides opportunities for personal growth and economic well-being, and where tolerance is the norm.”
What relevant experience do you have? “I retired as the CEO of an organization where I led a team that transformed it into a leader in its field. We expanded our manufacturing and contract service lines and created a range of new training services for infants through elders with vision loss. Prior to that, I was a senior manager at a related national nonprofit. I have served on a number of nonprofit boards and government advisory committees. I was also elected to a school board where the public voted annually to approve the budget. The board then asked me to complete a vacant term.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for office?
“I have been blessed with a career that gave me opportunities to combine mission-driven services with strong elements of leadership and business. I have worked closely with governments at all levels and served on appointed advisory committees. Having lived in communities that have been challenged by suburban sprawl gives me a unique perspective. My experience serving on and chairing boards provides me with a strong background in how to work as a member of a governing team. I understand the need to manage for the present and plan well for the future.”
District 4, Seat A Robbie Bennett
Affiliation:Republican
Occupation:Assistant principal
Biographical Info: “I have lived in Blount County for 44 years, graduating Alcoa High School in 1995 and Maryville College in 2000 where I played baseball. Received a master’s degree and an education specialist degree in administration and supervision from Lincoln Memorial University. Through the years I attended, worked, and volunteered at the Boys and Girls Club of Blount County, and from 1994-2000 I was the athletic director and became a board member in 2000. I taught at Heritage Middle for 11 years and have been the assistant principal/athletic director at Heritage High School and the head baseball coach for 21 years.”
Why are you running for this position? “I am running for the commission because I feel we live in a great county where we have three great school systems, a great sheriff’s department, three great police departments, great fire departments, great parks and recreation, and great roads and transportation. In my opinion, we live in the greatest county in Tennessee, and I don’t take things for granted, so I want to be able to keep those things great! During my lifetime I have seen Blount County improve and become the great county it is and I’m grateful for the past leaders of this county.”
What relevant experience do you have?“I have been in leadership roles and served this great county since I was 16 years old, and has become a lifetime passion of mine. I have been on the County Commission for the last four years where I have learned a lot and would love to continue learning and help this county to continue to improve.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for
office? “Forty-four-year Blount County native, passion, work ethic, dedication, and the love for all the people of Blount County.”
Corinne Dooley
Affiliation:Democrat
Occupation: Retired
Biographical Info: “While raising three daughters as a single parent, I received a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing, graduating with magna cum laude honors, followed by a registered nurse license. Later, attending college again for a Master of Science degree and two nurse practitioner (NP) certificates, one as an adult NP, the other as a family NP. Most of my career was in a busy emergency department, then later as a hospitalist. A smaller portion of my career was managing a home care agency and a side job as a volunteer and on-call EMT/firefighter for local towns where I resided.”
Why are you running for this position? “Blount County is seeing rapid growth with industry and housing which raises concern for how schools will handle the influx, the traffic’s impact on our roads, the character of the area changing, the current property values, and how the police, fire and ambulance services will keep up. Another major concern is that developments may result in more flooding. These concerns should be scrutinized before any permits are given. We need to leave green space and farm land for the future and provide buffers for current residents. A percentage of the developments should be set aside as affordable housing.”
What relevant experience do you have? “I have experience in national, state, and local boards involving nursing, kennel clubs, and specific breed clubs. I was on a town’s ‘Affordable Home Committee’ interviewing developers and residents, bridging the gap between developers and residents, and then making planning recommendations to the town. There was a lot of venting by residents, and it was met with constructive planning resolutions and changes were made. Everyone received a better understanding of the need and how to achieve it. The developments that did survive joined the community harmoniously.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for
office? “The county is currently acting too quickly and without a thorough investigation into industries and housing developments. Too many questions and not enough answers. As Blount County commissioner, I can work with the county residents and incorporate their concerns into planning. We need to slow down or stop the process of approval until the county can reevaluate zoning and long-term plans for the future. I will communicate with the district I represent, making myself accessible, as it would be my pleasure to work for you.”
District 4, Seat B Ken Lee
Affiliation:Republican
Occupation: Retired
Biographical Info: “I grew up in Plymouth, Michigan, graduating from Plymouth High School. Then, went to college at Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota, before graduate school at UCLA. After living in Chicago, I moved to Pittsburgh for work and met my wife, Janice, of 34 years. We raised our daughter in Pittsburgh and Leesburg, Virginia, until she married and moved to Florida. When our grandkids came, we moved to Fort Myers, Florida, to help them, and then followed them to East Tennessee. We all now call Blount County home and love it here. My hobbies include hiking, golf, and rescuing dogs.”
Why are you running for this position? “Since making Maryville our home, I have become interested in local politics concerning county growth and education. Since most folks rightly focus on family lives and daily activities, local politics and politicians can be kind of anonymous. Now retired, I can focus on issues that are important to those daily activities of our neighbors. Critical issues include maintaining and improving quality educational options for all families; keeping taxes low to allow retirees, young families, and first-time home buyers the ability to afford housing; and managing growth to ensure we maintain our small-town culture.”
What relevant experience do you have?“I am new to politics having never run for any office before. I have a Master of Business Administration and a doctorate in economics. My consulting career history and educational background provide the finance, regulatory, community relations and communication skills that are needed to keep our neighbors informed and aware of issues that come before the commission.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for
office? “There are critical issues facing Blount County — growth, taxes, budgeting, finance, infrastructure, and education, to name a few. My background and consulting experience directly relate to these issues. One of the key skills in consulting is listening — I pledge to listen and respond, and to hold elected officials accountable for paying attention to our citizens. I strongly believe in open, transparent communications at all levels of government. We are elected within our district, but I will ensure two-way channels for sharing information with everyone in the county since decisions impact all of Blount County.”
Dawn Johnson Reagan
Affiliation:Republican
Occupation: Teacher
Biographical Info: “I was born at Blount Memorial to Galen and Betty (Pierce) Johnson and three older sisters. I went to Porter Elementary and to William Blount, where I was in the first-ever freshman class. I graduated from Tennessee Wesleyan College in 1988 (Bachelor of Science), Lincoln Memorial University in 1991 (Master’s), and 1994 (Education Specialist). My husband and I married in 1992 and our daughter Mindy was born in 1997. I lived and worked in Sevier County from 1988-2004 and moved back home in 2004 to be closer to my family. I attend Fairview Church.”
Why are you running for this position? “Four years ago, I decided I needed to run for County Commission to be an advocate for the people of District 4. Since I grew up in this same community, live here now (in the same house I was raised in), and even work in the community, I had a pretty good understanding of the people and what they want. I feel that as a county commissioner, it takes a couple of years to get the ‘job’ figured out, and the last two years is where you can start really understanding the process.”
What relevant experience do you have?“I am the incumbent for County Commission District 4 Seat B, so I have three and a half years of experience of being a commissioner. I have enjoyed learning and growing in this position and hope to continue that for the next four years. I have been amazed at how little I knew about local and state government until I became a commissioner. Now I feel like I have the experience under my belt and can be a great commissioner for the next four years.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for
office? “I have been a Blount County girl since birth. I don’t know that there are many people who can say they have been around Blount County for all their life. When my parents both passed away, my husband and I decided to buy the house that I was raised in. I am committed to Blount County District 4 and want to represent those people for another four years! I love my district, my county, my state and want to try to do what is right for the people! I would be honored to represent the people of District 4 for one more term.”
District 4, Seat C Jimmy Bradley
Affiliation:Republican
John E. Giles
Affiliation:Republican
Occupation:Retired
Biographical Info: “Married to Linda R. Giles for 41-plus years.; two children, four grandchildren. Started my career in law enforcement, in Blount County. Worked for Alcoa Inc. for 31 years, including overseas assignment as a general manager. Owned and operated a small firearms business in Blount County. Worked as an assistant softball coach at Alcoa and Maryville high schools. Have been involved in numerous community volunteer roles, including Maryville Little League, Recreation and Parks youth sports and Maryville High School athletics. Lived in Blount County for 56-plus years.”
Why are you running for this position? “Blount County is no longer a secret to other residents in our state and nation. With our children and their respective families living in Blount County, I want to protect and preserve the style and quality of life for them and all my fellow residents. I will utilize my business background and knowledge to professionally adopt the county annual budget and the setting of the county property tax rate as these are two of the main responsibilities of a Blount County commissioner. My values have always been to contribute/volunteer in my community.”
What relevant experience do you have?“I have a vast amount of leadership experience in the private and public sectors, coupled with my strong business/financial background, both as an executive with a Fortune 500 company and a small-business owner. I have strong communication skills and a rudimentary amount of Tennessee Code Annotated knowledge. I have lived in Blount County for over 56 years as a child/student, adult/parent, a taxpayer and involved citizen. I have never held a political office at the local, state or federal level.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for
office? “After meeting some of the other candidates running for County Commission, I’ve concluded that we are blessed as a community to have such wonderful folks involved in public service. I am a fiscally and socially conservative individual. Even with my conservative Republican values, I believe very strongly that we must work together regardless of background or political affiliation to maintain our current Blount County culture and lifestyle. There is no room for placing blame or finger-pointing. I have the desire, ability and the passion to represent people of the 4th District.”
Kevin J. McNeill
Affiliation:Republican
Occupation:Retired
Biographical Info: “I was one of seven children. My father was a police officer, my mother a jail matron. I have two daughters and two grandsons. I made Maryville my home in 2017. My education is in electronics and technology. During my career, I was director of electronics manufacturing; director of aviation global logistics; vice president of aircraft manufacturing; and a professional investigator. In retirement, I am a SMiles driver; director with the Sheriff’s Office Citizen Academy Alumni Association; vice president of the Tennessee Highway Patrol Citizen Trooper Academy; and volunteer for the Maryville chapter of the National Alliance on Mental illness.”
Why are you running for this position? “We require strong business and community leaders. I can apply my business knowledge to fiscally prepare for the future. Capital investment plans are required for county buildings replacements, wastewater management projects and road improvements. We need leaders that can ensure population growth, industrial growth, commercial growth, and residential growth are done responsibly. County employee-related spending will continue to rise and will require fair budget decisions. The county hospital is in urgent need of fiscal recovery and sustainability plans. I am confident I can make a positive impact in these areas.”
What relevant experience do you have?“I have been responsible for the design, construction and operation of warehousing and logistics operations on global basis. I have a strong technical background in computer hardware and software. I was the vice president of operations in the aviation manufacturing business. As a licensed professional investigator, I specialized in white-collar crime.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for
office? “My variety of job experiences and senior leadership positions have prepared me to be a county legislator. I am a fact-based manager who can collect and analyze business information quickly and accurately. Past work experience taught me to appreciate conflicting points of views. I have the platforms to provide improved communication back to the citizens. I can clearly articulate a set of findings and conclusions for the full commission to reach a consensus vote. I can formulate a concise problem statement and a supporting action plan. My ability to track and follow-up on major milestones is a well-honed skill.”
Josh Sullins
Affiliation:Republican
Occupation: Project manager
Biographical Info: “Originally from Spruce Pine, North Carolina. I moved to Blount County upon graduation from East Tennessee State University while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves (4th Unit Combat Engineer Battalion–Delta Company). While serving in the military, I deployed once to Afghanistan as part of Delta Company — serving alongside current C-Seat Commissioner Brian Robbins. Raised with Christian/conservative values I believe in America first, constitutional law, strong local community and schools, fiscal responsibility, well-planned urban/rural development, and I’m strongly pro-military/police/emergency and health worker.”
Why are you running for this position? “In addition to being passionate about my career, I’m also passionate about representing/serving my community. Ever since my first reading of The Federalist Papers, becoming a statesman has always appealed to me and been part of my plan to give back.”
What relevant experience do you have?”Honorably discharged from the Marines as a staff sergeant; Bachelor of Science, political science, East Tennessee State University. Current profession as senior project manager on multiple commercial construction projects; operations planning and coordination; fiscal responsibility via successfully and actively managing multimillion-dollar projects; interaction and navigation with multiple municipal agencies, including permitting, inspections, codes, and zoning. Past few years, I have attended County Commission meetings, questioning the commissioners to ensure my understanding of the key decisions. I have set up multiple meetings with various county government officials to ensure my full understanding of the responsibilities, issues, and needs of my community.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for
office? “I can’t speak for other candidates, but I will say of myself that I’m one of the younger candidates. I see my youth as an advantage to the diversity of the commission with the potential to add a distinct perspective. To me, this isn’t a legacy position or position to fill retirement time. It’s a chance for me to directly serve the citizens of my county with youth, endurance, and proven leadership skills. With the above said, I hold the utmost respect for senior members of public service and don’t want that misconstrued in any way.”
District 5, Seat A Jared Anderson
Affiliation:Republican
Occupation:Attorney
Biographical Info: “Ninth-generation Blount Countian, born and raised in Maryville and graduated from Maryville High School. Bachelor of Arts from Vanderbilt University in political science with double-minor in corporate strategy and leadership/organizations. Doctorate in jurisprudence from Emory University School of Law with a certificate in transactional law (business). Practiced law in Knoxville before returning home to Maryville to open a law practice. Currently owner/attorney at Jared Anderson, Attorney, PLLC. I am married to Ashley (Morrell) Anderson, and we have two daughters: Elizabeth, 5, and Julia, 4.”
Why are you running for this position? “We are very fortunate to live in a beautiful county with traditional values, but we should acknowledge that we benefit from the decisions of those who came before us who invested a lot of time, energy, and money in improving our community over the generations. When I consider the decisions we have to make on the County Commission, I want us to be sure to recognize the impact those decisions can have long term. Some decisions have results that will impact the next four years. Other decisions have results that will still be here 20 years from now or longer.”
What relevant experience do you have?“My degrees and career experience are in law and business. I have served for the past 3½ years as a county commissioner, as commission parliamentarian, and as a member of the budget, finance, audit, human resources, and insurance committees. I have spent that time working to master the details of county government. Almost every day I find myself applying the skills I have refined in the private sector to my work as a county commissioner.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for
office? “I am the only candidate for this seat, so I will just use this opportunity to express my gratitude to the voters and citizens of my district for their faith in me to serve in this position. I will continue to do everything I can to serve them faithfully, diligently, honestly, and humbly.”
District 5, Seat B Thomas Antkow
Affiliation:Republican
Occupation:Small-business owner
Biographical Info: “I have been an independent small business owner for over 35 years. I formerly enjoyed an upper-level management position with a large international company based overseas. I have spent time as a producer and host of my own daily radio show on KCSF AM 1300 and co-hosted talk shows for KVOR AM 740 for Cumulus Broadcasting in Colorado Springs. I have resided in several states. I’ve also served as the president of the Driving School Association of the Americas (DSAA). I am still involved on a national level with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reviewing educational standards for novice drivers.”
Why are you running for this position? “I believe, based upon my experiences, living across the United States, observing several negative changes, and witnessing the growing pains in multiple towns, cities, and states, that I can assist my own town, county, and state face those challenges wisely. If given the opportunity to serve, I will not just occupy a seat. I will actively participate to protect our county.”
What relevant experience do you have?“I believe, based upon my experiences, living across the United States, observing several negative changes, and witnessing the growing pains in multiple towns, cities, and states, that I can assist my own town, county, and state face those challenges wisely. If given the opportunity to serve, I will not just occupy a seat. I will actively participate to protect our county.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for
office? “Dogged determination and better hair.”
Rick Carver
Affiliation:Republican
Occupation:Health care
Biographical Info: “Sixth-Generation Blount Countian. Parents: Pete and Audrey Carver. Daughter, Sarah (Joseph) Turner, grandson, Rhodes. Worked 45 years in health care, starting at Blount Memorial as a respiratory therapist. Worked with high-risk neonatal/pediatric patients at University of Tennessee Medical Center and Egleston Children’s Hospital, Atlanta; was a respiratory clinical consultant with Kinetic Concepts Inc. in Atlanta and Knoxville before returning to BMH. Board member, Blount County Recovery Court, Smoky Mountain Animal Care Foundation; past Tennessee state delegate, American Association for Respiratory Care; past board member, Knoxville chapter, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation; past board member/past chapter president, Tennessee Society for Respiratory Care.”
Why are you running for this position? “To serve my community and to help make our county better today and for future generations.”
What relevant experience do you have?”I have 12 years of experience and knowledge of county government. I sit on six committees and am chairman of one.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for
office? “I am a Blount County native with roots that go back to the early 1800s, so I have a vested interest in the welfare of Blount County. As the county has grown into one of the nation’s most desirable communities to live in, I have worked hard while in office to build a base of understanding of the needs of the people, the businesses and the public services. I am familiar with the federal and state mandates we are required to follow. I am always willing to listen respectfully to differing viewpoints and try to more fully understand them before making decisions.”
Jenny Jordan
Affiliation:Democrat
Occupation:Project administration
Biographical Info: “I grew up here in Blount County with my parents, Tim and Amy Jordan, and my younger brother, Chris Jordan. I spent my formative years deeply engaged in the community: involved with my church, Girl Scouts, athletics, and school organizations; cheering on my brother as he played in sports from the pee-wee leagues through the high school level; visiting my parents at work in the medical field while they cared for the community. In my college years, I lived in Indianapolis and Murfreesboro while I attended Butler University and MTSU, but I always ended up coming back home to Maryville.”
Why are you running for this position? “I love Blount County, and I want to do my part in ensuring our community continues to thrive well on into the future by working to keep the values that the area has been built on while realistically taking care of the needs caused by its growth over the last several decades.”
What relevant experience do you have?”I’ve spent the last 10 years working in construction administration and insurance, dealing with government regulations and projects. I regularly deal with multimillion-dollar contracts, making sure that requirements are met, budgets are followed, and projects are cleaned up and finished. In addition to my office positions, I’ve also maintained a job as a restaurant server, just a shift or two a week because I love being able to interact with a wide variety of people and the satisfaction of taking care of a guest’s needs for a great experience.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for
office? “As a candidate, I’m not interested in partisanship or playing political games, particularly at the expense of the citizens of Blount County. I’m an excellent problem solver, and I love diving into research on current situations so I can be as informed as possible on potential solutions. I love working with different people, and I firmly believe that the people of Blount County should be involved in the decisions that affect our community.”
