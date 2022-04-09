2022 Blount County Primary: County Mayor

The county mayor is the county’s chief executive officer, exercising general supervision of the county government. The mayor serves as a non-voting ex officio member of the county commission, committees, boards, and other commissions. Except as otherwise provided by general law, or special or private act, the county mayor shall appoint members of county boards and commissions and county department heads, subject to confirmation by the county commission. This office is elected to a four-year term. (Source: Tennessee Code Annotated; Blount County Election Commission)
James “Jim” Hammontree
EDITOR’S NOTE: Did not participate.
Ed Mitchell
Biographical Info: “Sixth-generation Blount Countian and live on the same family farm which was settled in 1800 by my great-great-great-grandfather. I’ve spent 43 years as a public servant in Blount County: Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputy for 4½ years, Maryville Fire Department for 27 years, with the last 15 years as fire chief, current mayor since 2010. I’ve served on multiple committees and boards with organizations who give back to our wonderful community. I’ve been married to my wife, Kim, for 40 years, and have two sons, Jordan and Josh, with his wife Tracie and my three grandchildren, Mason, Lily, and Ella.”
Why are you running for this position? “The same reasons that inspired me the first time: I love this community and want to leave it better for future generations. In 2010, the county was $250 million in debt; 90-plus percent variable rate. Knowing this and more, I couldn’t retire peacefully. My priority is to reduce debt while continuing to provide the best services to citizens and keep our tax rate low. The debt is down to $139 million and will be down to around $120 million by June. Improvements take time to accomplish. Other than my family, being mayor and working for the people is my passion.”
What relevant experience do you have? “In every job, it has always been my top priority to be fiscally responsible with taxpayers’ money. As mayor, we have increased the county’s general fund balance from $6.3 million to $35.7 million, debt service fund from $13.2 million to $22.4 million; eliminated all variable rate debt, consolidated departments, invested into our employees of the county, invested into needed technology improvements, long-term general county capital and school capital improvements. I have used state/federal funding where possible, which saves local tax dollars. Blount County government is the benchmark for other county governments across the state.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for
office? “My entire career has been in public service. I represent all the people. Tough decisions are required and sometimes aren’t pleasing to everyone. I hope I’ve earned the trust of our citizens and that they know my decisions are with the best interests for all of Blount County. My family has been blessed by Blount County for 200 years. Every day I feel it’s my responsibility to give back to the community that I treasure. I want future generations to have the same opportunities — safe community, great education, great job opportunities, and a great place to raise your family.”
