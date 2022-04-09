2022 Blount County Primary: County Trustee

The duties of a county trustee include the collection of state and county taxes on property; keeping a fair regular account of all the money that the trustee receives; and investing county funds that are not otherwise being used. The office is elected to a four-year term. (Source: Tennessee Code Annotated)
Scott Graves
Occupation: County trustee
Biographical Info: “I am a lifelong resident of Blount County and have been Blount County trustee since Sept. 1, 2000. I have a Master of Business Administration degree and over 25 years of work experience in the areas of finance, accounting, and management.”
Why are you running for this position? “The job of county trustee involves finance, accounting, management, and customer service. With my education and experience in these areas, I feel like I am a good fit for this position. It has been an honor to provide these services to the citizens of Blount County for the past few years.”
What relevant experience do you have? ”I have been serving as Blount County trustee since Sept. 1, 2000. Prior to that, my work experience involved business, personnel management, accounting, large operating budgets, statistical analysis, forecasting, spreadsheets, and other duties that are related to the job of trustee.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for
office? “I am the candidate that has experience as county trustee. Since I have been trustee, my office has always tried to provide friendly customer service to the citizens while establishing strong accounting internal controls to safeguard the funds. The trustee’s office has had no audit findings in our annual audits since I have been trustee.”
Steve Phillippy
Biographical Info: “I was born and raised in Indianapolis, Indiana. My family moved to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in 1965 and then to Clearwater, Florida, in 1966, where I graduated from Clearwater High School. I majored in accounting with informal minors in computer science (CS) and math at the University of South Florida (USF). My career was mostly in CS (software engineering, information technologies, university research at USF, teaching computer/internet professional development courses at USF, etc.) but included consulting, accounting, finance, real estate, etc. We retired and moved to Townsend in 2013. I am married. We have four adult children and five grandchildren.”
Why are you running for this position? “I feel that voters should have options when selecting community leaders. Having advocated for more voting options for several years, I was recruited by the Democratic Party to run for this position. I would bring a fresh perspective to the trustee office. I would limit myself to one term in office. If possible, I would work to change the office to an appointed position instead of elected.”
What relevant experience do you have? ”I have a career background in computer science, accounting, finance, and real estate. I was an elected volunteer non-profit board member, which elected me to chair the investment committee, where we managed an investment portfolio of about $4 million.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for
office? “I am accepting no contributions to my campaign. I would limit myself to one term in office. I don’t need the job. My wife and I are comfortably modestly retired. I would bring a new perspective to the organization. If possible, I would work to change the office to an appointed position instead of elected. I would attempt to use technologies to increase the productivity of the organization wherever possible. I would hope to reduce the total cost and increase the portfolio of work done by the office.”
