2022 Blount County Primary: District Attorney General, 5th Judicial District

The District Attorney General prosecutes criminal cases and provides legal support to victims and law enforcement agencies investigating crimes in and related to Blount County. This office is elected to an eight-year term. (Source: BlountTN.gov, District Attorney General; Blount County Election Commission)
Ryan Desmond
Occupation: Assistant district attorney general
Biographical Info: “I am a graduate, with honors, from East Tennessee State University and the University of Tennessee College of Law. I’ve served as a prosecutor in the Blount County District Attorney’s Office since 2010 and live in Maryville with my beautiful wife, Jodie, who is a director at Maryville Children’s Academy. We are blessed with two wonderful children, Tucker (6) and Carly (4).”
Why are you running for this position? “I have dedicated my entire career to the aggressive but ethical prosecution of criminal offenders. Growth within Blount and overflow from surrounding counties has created significant challenges within the local criminal justice system, and the actions taken over the next few years will be critical in deterring any influx of criminal actors while ensuring Blount County remains the safe community we know and love. The relationships I have built with our law enforcement leaders and agencies during my career have positioned me perfectly to partner with them to achieve these ends.”
What relevant experience do you have? “I am currently the lead homicide prosecutor for all of Blount County, having successfully litigated over 20 homicide cases resulting in over 600 years of prison time. I also currently serve as the lead prosecutor for the city of Alcoa and have previously prosecuted on behalf of the 5th Judicial Drug Task Force. I am also president of the Blount County Recovery Court, vice chairman of the Blount County Republican Party, former chair of Blount Substance Abuse Prevention Action Team (Be Aware Blount), a graduate of Leadership Blount, and board member for the Gateway to Independence (The Gate).”
What makes you different from the other candidates for
office? “While the incredible support I was fortunate to receive has led me to be unopposed for this position, I want to assure all Blount residents that I am supremely qualified and motivated for this position. With me, they should feel confident that their district attorney will support our law enforcement and fairly and justly uphold the rule of law. I personally pledge to make the safety of our community the greatest of priorities.”
