2022 Blount County Primary: General Sessions Judge

General Sessions Court handles misdemeanor criminal cases and preliminary hearings in criminal and small-action civil cases. By private act, the Blount County General Sessions Court also has jurisdiction as Juvenile Court, Probate Court, and domestic relations cases. General Sessions judges are elected to 8-year terms. (Source: Clerk and Master Stephen S. Ogle; TNCourts.gov)
Division I Mike Gallegos
Affiliation:Republican
Occupation:General Sessions judge
Biographical Info: “Gallegos was elected in 2006 and reelected in 2014 without opposition. He is the founding and presiding judge of General Sessions Veterans Treatment Court. A past vice president for the Tennessee General Sessions Judges Conference. He is a former assistant district attorney general in the 4th, 5th, and 6th judicial districts. He is a graduate of Sevier County High School (1985), University of Tennessee Knoxville (1990) with a Bachelor of Arts in geography/political Science, and the University of Memphis (1994), with a Doctor of Jurisprudence. He is an enlisted veteran of the United States Navy Reserve.”
Why are you running for this position? “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve all Blount Countians since my election in 2006 and would appreciate the opportunity to continue to serve.”
Division II Kenlyn Foster
Affiliation:Republican
Occupation:General Sessions judge
Biographical Info: “Elected Blount County General Sessions judge, 2014. Established Blount County Juvenile Court Model Foster Care Review Board, expanded Blount County Youth Court, installed Free Little Library at Juvenile Court, and implemented needs-based assessments, informal diversion process, and individualized case management plans for youth. Tennessee Interstate Compact for Juveniles East Grand Division Judicial Representative, Tennessee Supreme Court Project ECHO. Author, “Astronaut Noodle on Planet Velocity.” Bachelor of Arts, University of Tennessee; Doctor of Jurisprudence, University of Tennessee College of Law. Prior Employment: Administration of George H.W. Bush, NRA, assistant district attorney. Spouse: Andy Hutsell (three children).”
Division III William R. Brewer
Affiliation:Republican
Occupation:General Sessions judge
Biographical Info: “Education: Doctor of Jurisprudence, University of Tennessee College of Law; Bachelor of Arts, Maryville College; Everett High School; 15 hours plus per year of continuing legal education.”
Why are you running for this position? “It has been my privilege and pleasure to serve the citizens of Blount County as judge of General Sessions Court, Division III, for the past 33 years; I look forward to continuing to serve in that capacity. I will continue to uphold the oath of office; to support the constitutions of the United States and the state of Tennessee, and to faithfully and impartially perform the duties of office to the best of my skill and ability. I respectfully ask for your vote and support.”
Division IV Robert L. Headrick
Affiliation:Republican
Occupation:General Sessions judge
Biographical Info: “Education: Doctor of Jurisprudence, Nova University; Bachelor of Arts, the University of Tennessee; Heritage High School; 15 hours plus yearly continuing legal education.”
Why are you running for this position?“Since taking the bench in September of 2008, it has been my privilege to serve the people of Blount County. My entire professional career has been in public service and I am honored to be able to continue providing for my community in this manner. I take my oath of office very seriously and work hard each day to support my oath to this community and the great state of Tennessee. I humbly ask for your support.”
