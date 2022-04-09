2022 Blount County Primary: Highway Superintendent

The county highway department is charged with maintaining Blount County roads. The two primary sources of funding come from the county portion of the gas tax and a portion of the sales tax. The gasoline tax revenues only come from purchases made outside of city limits. This office is elected to a four-year term. (Source: BlountTN.org, Highway Superintendent; Blount County Election Commission)
Jeff Headrick
Occupation: Highway superintendent
Biographical Info: “Blount County highway superintendent since 2016; married to Susan Lambert Headrick; Tennessee County Services Association board of directors; Tennessee County Highway Officials Association board of directors; Keep Blount Beautiful board; Solid Waste Authority board; Blount County Government Human Resources Committee; former county commissioner; envisioned and created the county’s first recycling center; spearheaded one of the only glass recycling centers in the state; and lifelong resident of Blount County.”
Why are you running for this position? “I work every day to improve the roads in Blount County so that they will be safer for our residents. With the growth of Blount County, my office continues to plan for increased future capacity so that we can maintain safe and efficient transportation throughout the county. In addition to maintaining the roadways, our office manages development services and the county’s recycling program which will soon include one of the state’s few glass recycling programs. As a steward of taxpayers’ dollars, I perform these duties in the most cost-effective manner to ensure the taxpayers’ dollars are never wasted.”
What relevant experience do you have? ”Six years as the Blount County highway superintendent; two years on the Blount County Commission. Prior to public service, worked as a local developer in Blount County.”
