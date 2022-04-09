2022 Blount County Primary: Public Defender, District 5

The district public defender has the duty and responsibility of representing indigent persons for whom the district public defender has been appointed as counsel by the court. The office is elected to an eight-year term. (Source: Tennessee Code Annotated; Blount County Election Commission)
Mack Garner
Biographical Info: “Born in Blount County 1951. Attended Maryville College and University of Tennessee Law School. Began general practice in 1973. Elected public defender in 1990 and have held the office since then.”
Why are you running for this position? “To continue the work I have done over the past 32 years.”
What relevant experience do you have? “I have held this office for the past 32 years and was in private practice for 17 years before that.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for
office? “I have no opposition.”
