2022 Blount County Primary: Register of Deeds

The duties of the register of deeds is to serve as custodian and recorder of legal documents pertaining to real property. Such documents include warranty deeds, deeds of trusts, liens, power of attorney, plats, releases, amendments, and other statutory documents. The office is elected to a four-year term. (Source: County Technical Advisory Service; Blount County Election Commission)
Phyllis Crisp
Occupation: Register of deeds
Biographical Info: “Graduate of Everett High School. Married to Tony Jay Crisp for 46 years. Mother of two daughters, Amy (Eddie) Davis, Joni (Mike) Seratt. Proud grandmother of five grandchildren and two bonus grandchildren. I started to work for Blount County government in 1999 in the register of deeds office. In 2010, I was elected as register and continue to serve this position. Achieved Certified Public Administrator; East Tennessee Register of Deeds president, 2012-2013; Leadership Blount, class of 2014; East Tennessee Regional Leadership, 2015; Registers Association president, 2016-2017; Outstanding Register of the Year, 2017; and have served on many community service boards.”
Why are you running for this position? “Being your register of deeds is not just a job, it is my passion. Blount County citizens have placed a great deal of trust in me by electing me three times into office. With my experience, I will continue to work very hard to preserve the integrity and trust that is expected from the office of register of deeds. I love Blount County and want it to continue to be a great place to live, work, and raise a family.”
What relevant experience do you have? “Working in the office for 11 years under the leadership of the honorable Penny Houston Whaley prior to becoming the register gave me firsthand experience working with customers and providing them with courteous service. Under my direction as register I have 12 years’ experience preparing and managing a yearly budget. I manage nine full-time employees and two part-time.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for office?
“I have worked in the office the past 22 years. My experience and wealth of knowledge is assurance that I am the only candidate that is qualified to provide the citizens of Blount County with the highest level of service, as they should expect and deserve.”
Beth Myers-Rees
Biographical Info: “Originally from Chicago, I am the oldest of five children. Our father was an engineer specializing in the design and construction of hydroelectric power plants and turbines and our mother was in nursing school when she met and married dad and settled into life as a mom and volunteer for educational causes, helping to start Chicago’s first Head Start program. Our family moved to El Paso in 1971 where I completed junior high and high school. I lived in five states and West Germany before settling in Blount County in 2000. I have two daughters and two granddaughters.”
Why are you running for this position? “I am running for register of deeds to serve the citizens of Blount County with the skills and knowledge developed over four-plus decades of administrative and accounting work in several different industries, as well as specialized work in real estate. I am currently serving as chair of the Planning Commission’s Ad Hoc Committee on Zoning and Subdivision Regulation. Having reaped the benefits of citizenship, I feel it is my turn to enter public office and give back to the community I chose to put down roots in.”
What relevant experience do you have? “My work experience has always involved record management and customer service with relevant experience in title examination, real estate market research and analysis, real estate law, and the Department of Defense. In all of my jobs, relationship building and attention to detail have been key components to my success. I earned my bachelor’s degree in writing communication at Maryville College in 2017 and am currently driving for Blount Taxi, which brings me to neighborhoods all over Blount and surrounding counties and gives me a better understanding of the real estate market in East Tennessee and Blount County in particular.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for office? “What sets me apart from other candidates is that I have not sought public office prior to this election cycle, I have no political agenda and, if elected, will serve no more than two terms as I am a firm proponent of term limits for all elected officials, federal, state, and local. The founders of this great nation intended government officials to be private citizens who serve their fellow citizens for a period of time and then return to the private sector.”
Maude Hannah Volk
Biographical Info: “I have lived in Maryville since 2013. Before that I was a long-term resident of Batavia, Illinois. While there I tutored with Waubonsee Community College. I earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Elmhurst College in Elmhurst, Illinois, in 1985. I’m always learning and at Pellissippi I earned an Associate of Applied Science in computer science/computer systems technology which included three semesters of database classes. I’m currently working on media technology/web technology. I am happily married.”
Why are you running for this position? “I’m interested in learning how this office works and giving voters a choice at election time.”
What relevant experience do you have? “I served two four-year terms as city clerk in Batavia. I enjoyed learning the workings of that office. I gained a real appreciation of all the hard work that goes into public service.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for office? “As a student of database management, I am very interested in the upkeep of the data that the register of deeds must maintain. I want to know how the database is kept accurate, protected, and backed up. As a public servant I would look to see if the services, such as hours, could be improved.”
