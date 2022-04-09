2022 Blount County Primary: Sheriff

The sheriff serves as the county’s principal law enforcement officer. “It shall be the duty of the sheriffs, in their respective counties, by themselves or deputies, to patrol the roads of the county, to ferret out crimes, to secure evidence of crimes, and to apprehend and arrest criminals.” The office is elected to a four-year term. (Source: Tennessee Code Annotated; Blount County Election Commission)
James Lee Berrong
Occupation: Law enforcement
Biographical Info: “I was raised in Maryville and graduated from Maryville High School. I began my career with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office in 1977 before transferring to Maryville Police Department in 1979. I remained with Maryville as a reserve officer until 1989. The Blount County County Commission appointed me as sheriff in 1989, and I took over a staff of 65 men and women. I have been sheriff of Blount County for more than 30 years, and with the help of a dedicated staff, I have approximately 350 professional deputy sheriffs.”
Why are you running for this position? “A lifelong resident of Maryville and Blount County, I love my community and the people who live, work, and visit here. I’ve dedicated my adult life to serving and protecting, and I wish to continue making sure the county stays safe for our citizens, old and new, who call Blount County home. Since I first became sheriff, we’ve seen a lot of growth and change in this community, but due to the foresight of the leaders of this county, we have been able to maintain an excellent quality of life here, including steady job growth and a low crime rate.”
What relevant experience do you have? “I have 30-plus years of law enforcement experience.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for
office? “I am blessed in this election cycle to be running unopposed. However, I try not to take anything for granted. Life is short, and it doesn’t slow down for any man. By hiring the best quality and qualified individuals and investing in top-level training in each of them, I am assuring the same measure of professionalism and care for our citizens regardless of whether anyone is running against me or not.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.