2022 Rockford City Election: Rockford City Commission

The City Commission serves as the legislative body of city government. Commissioners are elected to four-year terms. There are two open seats and two candidates in this nonpartisan election. (Source: Blount County Election Commission)
Matt Hester
“I am 26 years old. I have served in government for the last eight years, three years with the U.S. Postal Service, five years in the U.S. Marine Corps infantry as active duty. I have been married for five years, my first kid is due in June; we have four dogs. I am one of like five folks in Blount County driving a camo truck so I am pretty recognizable. I have an associate degree in firearms technology (gunsmithing).”
Why are you running for this position? “I am almost the only Rockford resident to attend the city meetings. I have been wanting to get into the civil service for some years now, figured this is the best place to start from since I am very familiar with the city of Rockford.”
What relevant experience do you have? “The closest relevant experience I have is likely coming from the Marine Corps. The last year I was in the Marine Corps I was in a position that allowed me to aid my fellow Marines with administrative guidance. Collaborating with others and ultimately helping Marines solve various problems that arose. Having done this, I feel confident that I am prepared for the position of city commissioner and ready to help any of my townsfolk as best I can.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for office?
“To be fair, I have never met Kenneth Arwood. I don’t know anything about him, so I honestly can’t say I am very different from him; maybe we have a ton in common, perhaps we have nothing!”
Kenneth M. Arwood
EDITOR’S NOTE: Did not participate.
