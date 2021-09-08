Two Blount County community members have arranged a public memorial to honor the lives lost during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, and the ones lost afterward from military involvement.
It will be held on the steps of the Blount County Courthouse at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.
The two men decided to host it after they realized no big events were planned for 20th anniversary of the attacks. They created a Facebook page promoting the event, called "September 11 Memorial Event."
According to one of the arrangers, BCSO Lt. Randy Ailey, the national anthem will mark the start of the event, followed by a couple of pastors in prayer, the recognition of first responders, the presentation of colors and two moments of silence marked by the time that each New York plane was struck: 8:45 a.m. and 9:03 a.m.
He said he is hopeful that between 100 and 150 people with attend and expects the event to last a little more than an hour.
"We're honoring people that sacrificed their life, and we can sacrifice an hour of ours," Ailey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.