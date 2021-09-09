It’s likely FBI photographer Janet Craig, of Seymour, would have never crossed paths with Yachiyo Kuge, of Japan, were it not for the worst day of Kuge’s life.
It was Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001.
That was the day Kuge’s 20-year-old son, Toshiya, gave his life as United Airlines Flight 93 was commandeered by al-Qaeda terrorists, who it is believed had planned to fly it straight into the Capitol. The passengers and crew aboard had different plans, however, and together crashed it miles from the targeted site, in an empty field in rural Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
All 40 brave, selfless passengers and crew on board were lost, as were the four hijackers; the heroism likely saved hundreds of others. The flight originated in New Jersey and was headed to California.
Craig, a Blount County native, worked out of the Knoxville office on the FBI Evidence Response Team. She remembers that the terrorist attacks happened on a Tuesday morning, at three different locations: New York City, the Pentagon and Shanksville. She was on the ground in Shanksville by late Thursday night, Sept. 13, 20 years ago.
Her first observation as she approached the crash site: A backhoe digging in the hole where the plane came down. The flight recorder has just been found before the Knoxville team arrived.
Craig and the others on her team of eight from Knoxville worked 12-hour shifts for two weeks. They sifted through dirt and wreckage to salvage what they could: items of clothing, passports, wedding rings and other personal items that helped to piece the story together. Craig also was responsible for taking photos for the FBI. Every photo she snapped was handed over to the federal agency as evidence.
Much of the work she did was digital with some film, Craig said.
“Anything I took, they used as evidence,” Craig said. “I did not get copies of those. I found a driver’s license but I never saw my photos. Where is it all now?” she pondered. “In there an evidence room somewhere.”
It was also this team’s job to fan out and search for mail that had been aboard the plane; Craig said she didn’t find any.
“There were some who were assigned to climb trees,” she said. “Someone found a wedding ring embedded in a tree. It was given back to a woman. There was an inscription in it.”
Revisiting the site
Craig has been back to the crash site many times, but not since 2019. She said the anniversary ceremonies are beautiful and great tributes to the victims and their families, but crowds are huge and she can’t really get close to the families.
One mother in particular she bonded with, and that was Kuge. Her son was a college student and was on his way back to Japan when his plane was chosen by terrorists for their suicidal murder mission. Craig said she was introduced to the Japanese mom by someone else working at the crash site. Kuge wanted to know what happened to her son’s camera and its contents.
“It was still an emotional time,” Craig recalled of a time not long after the crash. “I tried to explain to her that there probably wasn’t anything left. The plane’s impact was so great. ... We ended up friends.”
As someone trained to handle exactly these kinds of moments, Craig hasn’t revealed all that she witnessed at this sacred site. Talking about remains is too personal, she said. Each of the members of the response teams also had counseling after they completed their mission to help them with the emotional and psychological toil of being first responders.
Kuge has been back to Shanksville many times and has brought her other son and grandchildren with her.
In the aftermath of this dark day, the families of Flight 93’s victims were able to go through and pick out what they knew belonged to their lost loved ones. Everyone got something back, Craig said. For Kuge, it was a pair of her son’s socks.
Long before there was a permanent memorial at the Shanksville site, people came to express their appreciation and vow to always remember what happened here. A makeshift memorial sprang up as people left notes, teddy bears, flowers, flags, hats, crosses, pins, patches, plaques, carvings, license plates, superhero statues and other tokens of their grief — all stuffed in and displayed along a perimeter fence.
“People left a ton of stuff,” Craig said.
Permanent reminder
The groundbreaking for the Flight 93 National Memorial took place on Nov. 7, 2009. Presidents and/or their representatives have been to the site each year since the fateful day.
There is a boulder at the site, marking where the plane came down. Visitors can go inside the visitors center to see and hear the details of what transpired as terrorists tried to take the plane into D.C.
Pick up one of the phones there to listen to some of the last calls passengers made to their family members. Craig said she hasn’t listened to many of them. There aren’t too many people who can because it’s too raw and emotional, she said.
“I have never seen anybody pick up all those phones,” said Craig’s husband, Steve. He has visited the site with her on several occasions. “You can’t get through them all.”
The helmet Craig wore as she worked at the crash site has been donated to the National Park Service, which oversees the memorial. She has tons of commemorative pins and coins from this moment in history.
She carried a lantern during one of the ceremonies that marked the anniversary — 40 lanterns for 40 brave souls, she explained. The annual ceremony is hosted by Friends of Flight 93.
Some of her photographs were part of a slide show.
In addition to working the Shanksville site, Craig also was sent to New York City in the weeks after the attack there. She poured over tons of debris looking for anything.
Seeing country’s worst
This FBI photographer spent 30 years of her life seeing our worst days. She went to New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, spending two weeks in the Ninth Ward, one of the hardest hit areas.
“I’ve never been back to New Orleans,” she said.
When American terrorist/bomber Eric Rudolph was evading arrest by living on the lam, Craig was assigned to go to North Carolina and track him. He later told authorities he was watching them as they combed the wooded areas and could have taken them out at will. He was captured in 2003.
But it was the case of a man who was kidnapped and placed in a freezer that took the final toll on Craig. The man’s nose and mouth were taped shut, all because of a car that thieves wanted from him.
“I said ‘That’s it. I can’t do this anymore. I am outta here.’”
Paying respects
The location where Flight 93 went down is a former mining site that had been covered over, Craig said. There is one place reserved for only family members to visit. Unidentified remains were buried in an area called the Sacred Ground, in 2011 during the 10th anniversary of the attacks.
The Wall of Names puts the personal sacrifice on display. The impact crater was filled in with grasses and wildflowers.
One of Craig’s friends, Chuck Wagner, has written two books on the heroism of Flight 93 passengers and crew. His photos tell the story. One family member he talked with called them the “first citizen-soldiers in the fight against terrorism.”
There is a photo of Craig and Yachiyo Kuge woven within the pages.
Thankfully, Craig has suffered no ill health effects from her time in Shanksville and New York. Other first responders she has worked with haven’t been as fortunate. One of her team members has been treated at Mayo Clinic for something it deems Shanksville related. A member of another of the responding teams died. Those teams hailed from Cincinnati, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Chicago and Louisville, Kentucky, plus Knoxville.
Over the years, Craig has noticed the absence of some family members who came to the anniversary ceremonies early on in Shanksville. She said wives and husbands of some of the victims have found a way to move on. Those who continue to show up on the anniversaries of 9/11 are mostly the parents, brothers and sisters of the heroes of Flight 93.
“A lot of them have likely moved on,” Craig said. “At some point, I think I did, too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.