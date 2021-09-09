The Daily Times recently asked area readers for their recollections of 9/11.
Here’s what they said.
“As the morning went on, it sounded worse. Everybody in my office was watching it on their computers. I don’t think we got any work done that day. I had a friend, an attorney, who worked in the towers and was going to pick up her pocketbook from repair. People kept running toward her and see got a glimpse of the towers burning.
“I was an import manager at the time for a Swiss company that makes book-binding machinery and printing presses. I had a colleague who had two nieces who worked at the World Trade Center. Both sisters were worried about what happened to the other one and then suddenly as they were running from the building, the sisters bumped into each other on the street.
“We could smell the smoke for weeks. We have a very good friend of ours who was a firefighter and helped with the cleanup afterwards. He inhaled fumes and ended up going on disability. He seems to be doing pretty well now.
“We were not allowed to get off Long Island for several days, maybe a week. All the bridges were blocked because they didn’t know if there were other terrorists.
My friend ran a bird feed store. Several of her customers lost spouses. She lost a lot of customers and had to eventually close the store.”
“I was flying (as pilot) into Teterboro (a business airport) and witnessed the towers on fire and after my landing I watched from the tarmac as the towers came down.”
“Have lots of memories about the government first closing the Metro and then sending all employees home — people all over the streets with no way to move.”
