Twenty years ago Saturday, I was shaving and preparing to enjoy my 54th birthday at home with my family. I had the “Today Show” on the bedroom TV and something caught my ear about “... an airplane striking the North Tower. ...” I looked around the corner to see the screen and saw a smoking hole in the tower’s north face.
The commentator was reporting “a small aircraft” had crashed into the building. I’d made many approaches on the “up the Hudson” visual to Runway 13 at LaGuardia Airport.
After turning at the Statue of Liberty, you passed close enough to the Twin Towers that it seemed you could reach out and touch them, so I was quite aware of the size and scale of the buildings. I knew the aircraft that made that hole was not small. Locked to the TV screen for the next several minutes, I saw the second plane hit the South Tower live.
In the split second it was visible before the crash, it looked to me like a B767 which, in fact it was. I’d been flying as captain on that aircraft along with the B757 for several years and the shapes were very familiar.
That ended any conjecture in my mind about what had just happened. It was clear we were under attack.
Later that morning, while we were still glued to the TV, crew scheduling in Atlanta called and let me know the three-day trip I was to begin the next day was canceled. All civil aviation inside or inbound to the U.S. (except emergency flights) were grounded until further notice.
The next morning I drove to my base and found the pilot and flight attendant offices were in a state of chaos. We had crews and passengers stranded all over the globe. I worked the telephones along with a number of other crew members to locate marooned crews and pass what information we had as it became available.
After a couple of days of total shutdown, a cautious return to air travel began. I drew the first flight out of my home base to Providence, Rhode Island. The passengers were a hodgepodge of folks from up and down the Eastern Seaboard. They were just grabbing the first flight available that would get them closer to home.
Enroute, the radios were eerily quiet. Normally crackling with rapid fire back and forth between aircraft and controllers, we heard less than five aircraft being worked in a region that normally would be packed with hundreds.
After landing, we said goodbye to our passengers, very few of whom had Providence as their final destination. Most were transitioning to whatever ground transportation was available. Some were intent on hiring taxis to take them into Boston or as far away as NYC.
We put the aircraft to bed and retired to a small hotel nearby to grab a few hours of sleep. The next morning at crew time “oh dark 30” we met to begin a new day in the new world of aviation. The hotel checkout lady had brought a bunch of lapel-sized American flags on her own and she pinned one on each of us as we left. I still have mine in a small glass display case with other prized possessions.
We took off with a totally full ship well before sunup into very clear skies. The lights of the Eastern Seaboard stretched out in front of us with a very large clump ahead — the NYC/Newark area. From quite a distance out, you could make out a large black hole in the battery area of Manhattan. A huge smoke plume stretched out into the Atlantic Ocean. As we pulled abeam, the view was even more stark and ugly. The area that once held two tall, proud symbols of commercial might was now a black, smoking wasteland rimmed with the flashing lights of emergency vehicles.
It’s a sight I’ll never forget.
In the back of the aircraft, many folks in the right hand rows moved quietly over to look out at the devastation. Passengers on the left side made way for them to do so without being asked. A short time later, the lights of Washington appeared on the horizon. Our route took us slightly west of the city to a turn point close to Dulles airport. Again we were afforded a front-row view of the awful destruction on one side of the Pentagon.
As we made the turn toward Atlanta, I glanced back over my shoulder to the high wing. Sitting out there at what we used to call “route formation” in the military was the single rotating beacon of a fighter aircraft. He’d quietly joined on us probably well before the D.C. area and was escorting us out of the area. I’ve no doubt that had we turned toward D.C. rather than away from it, we’d have gotten one terse warning on guard, and without a prompt response, an Aim 9 or whatever he was carrying would have been loosed in our direction.
The irony is he (or she) probably was an airline pilot on duty with the reserves. It might have been someone I knew with his hand on the stick and his finger over the “fire” button. Such were the times.
Thus started a “new world” of aviation that characterized the last years of my career. All of the hijack training we’d gotten over the years was out the window. We no longer listened to long lectures from the FBI’s hostage rescue specialists and psychologists about how to handle hijackers. We no longer role-played those situations from the old days of the ‘60s and ‘70s. This was the new world and it boiled down to simply protect the cockpit and fight for the cockpit and under no conditions allow hijackers to take control of a viable aircraft.
Even though I’ve been retired for several years, I’m sure this still applies.
